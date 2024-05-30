Bolton health care businesses celebrate grand reopening

Bolton Total Rehabilitation and Wildflower Health & Wellness now at 22 Simona Drive

Caledon Citizen Staff

Two Bolton health care providers have moved to a new location.

On May 25, Bolton Total Rehabilitation and Wildflower Health & Wellness celebrated their grand reopening at 22 Simona Drive.

Dr. Aliyyah Alidina is a chiropractor and is the owner of Bolton Total Rehabilitation; Dr. Rupa Salwab is a naturopathic doctor and is the owner of Wildflower Health and Wellness.

Alidina explained Bolton Total Rehabilitation has been in the Bolton community for 13 years, and has moved to various locations trying to find the perfect space.

“We have finally found our home for the long haul,” said Alidina.

She said her business offers chiropractic services, physiotherapy, massage therapy, acupuncture and more to patients of all ages.

“We take care of the entire family,” said Alidina. “Our new space allows us to serve a lot more people in the community.”

Alidina said her team’s comprehensive approach to health care makes patients feel comfortable and supported.

Salwab explained the businesses focus on patient-centred care.

“It’s a team of people looking at different aspects of your health,” said Salwab. “We combine our practitioners and have a well-rounded approach to looking at each person.”

Salwab explained Wildflower Health & Wellness is a multidisciplinary team that includes naturopathic doctors, nurse practitioners, a social worker, nutritionist and reflexologist.

“We really believe in preventative medicine, making sure your health is where it should be — not just free from disease but keeping you healthy and active,” said Salwab. “We take time with our patients… take a deep dive into your health, really getting to the roots of what’s been going on and providing a comprehensive approach.”

Alidina said it’s an exciting time to be reopening at a new location.

Regional Councillor for Wards 4, 5 and 6 Mario Russo attended the grand reopening on behalf of Mayor Annette Groves and Caledon Council.

“As Caledon grows, it’s important for residents to have health care options,” said Russo. “Thank you for re-choosing Caledon as your home, it’s very important for our residents to have local options to stay well and invest in their health. Congratulations on today’s reopening and best wishes in the years to come.”

