Bolton Brewers open 2024 NDBL season with 16-1 rout of Orillia Majors

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers opened their 2024 North Dufferin Baseball League regular season with an emphatic 16-1 win over the Orillia Majors.

The Brewers erupted for 9 runs in the third inning at North Hill Park on Thursday night to create an insurmountable lead versus the visitors.

Brett Chater, Ben Sterrit, Josh Hickey, and Aaron Dzib paced the Brewers’ well-balanced offensive attack with two hits each. Sterrit and Hickey scored two runs each for Bolton as the Brewers belted out 13 hits and drew 7 walks.

Trent Barwick earned the win in the mercy-shortened game and struck out a pair of Majors in 2 innings of work.

Matteo Struthers pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out six and walking two.

Prior to the 2024 season, the 2023 NDBL Regular Season Awards Event took place in Lisle and two Brewers won major Senior Division awards: Brett Chater tied with Owen Sound Baysox slugger Bryan Post for most home runs with 6 each; and Chris Falfalios scored the most runs with 26.

The Brewers’ next home game is Thursday, May 23 when they host the Ivy Rangers at North Hill Park. First pitch will be 7.30 p.m.

