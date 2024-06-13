Athlete of the Week Alonzi leads Wolfpack to Region of Peel Senior Soccer Championship

June 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

It’s been a big week for Hall Wolfpack soccer player Anthony Alonzi.

After being nominated for The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week for his fine work in the classroom and on the pitch, the Grade 12 Honor Roll student was a significant factor in the Wolfpack’s undefeated season that culminated in a ROPSAA Senior Boys Soccer championship last week to cap off his final year of High School.

Alonzi’s soccer coaches at Robert F. Hall CSS – Stephen Doyle, Frank Toth, and Joseph Peluso—praised the left back for being “dedicated to the sport as a student-athlete; as a student-coach outside of school, he performs at a high level consistently, and is a leader on the team.”

Coaches Doyle, Toth, and Peluso also lauded Alonzi’s academic work and athletic acumen.

“He’s an excellent student that achieves high academic honors and is a role model in the school community. Anthony is respectful, disciplined, and always positive. He wears his heart on his sleeve and gives 100 per cent for the team.”

All three coaches highlighted “games versus Notre Dame, Central Peel, and Brathwaite where he gave stellar performances at the left back position.”

Prior to winning the ROPSAA championship, Anthony Alonzi took time from his preparation for final exams and end-of-semester projects to answer our interview questions.

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honours?

Anthony Alonzi: “The quality I demonstrated in this soccer season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors was my leadership within my team. Even though I am not captain, I still feel that I make an impact on my teammates both verbally and physically. I am always one of the first to encourage and support my teammates no matter the situation. I also look to lead by example, displaying the skills and qualities I hope to receive back from those around me. Not only does this refer to my performance on the field, but how I carry myself off it as well. Always showing up to practice, being respectful to those around me, and also performing well in school are all examples of how I demonstrate my leadership qualities.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Anthony Alonzi: “My key statistic for the 2023-24 Robert F. Hall soccer season is going undefeated the entire regular season. I am extremely proud of every single one of my teammates working together to achieve this amazing accomplishment. Not only can I praise this streak, but also the outstanding defence that my teammates and I have played, only conceding one goal throughout all our games. We look forward to the playoffs to continue our success and hopefully bring Robert F. Hall home a trophy!” (Ed. Note: Anthony succeeded in this goal! Congratulations!)

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for, and at what level?

Anthony Alonzi: “In addition to playing soccer for Robert F. Hall, I also play for the local REP soccer team Caledon S.C at the U18 level.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Anthony Alonzi: “As I just joined Robert F. Hall this school year, I feel that I have made an impact within the community. I would describe myself as a social individual who is academically focused on graduating high school. I loved making new friends this year, while also concentrating on both my marks and playing for the school’s soccer team. I hope to maintain my position as an honour roll student, looking to hopefully accomplish a 90%+ average by the end of the school year.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Anthony Alonzi: “My post-secondary plans for this September are to enroll in a university to further progress my aspirations of becoming a teacher one day. I currently coach young children playing soccer which ultimately made me want to eventually pursue a career in this type of field. I hope to graduate university with my certificates, and the essential skills I require to inspire the next generation through my teaching.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Anthony Alonzi: “Throughout my life, my role models have been my parents. They have been by my side since birth, guiding me to a successful future in both my academics and athletics. I have, and always will look up to them as they are two hard-working people who strive to provide the best for my family. They have been there for me throughout my life and I know I can trust them to support me whenever I need it. Ultimately without my parents, I would have never been able to be nominated for this award, putting me in soccer starting at four-years-old!”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Anthony Alonzi: “I feel honored about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week as I know there are tons of amazing student-athletes within the Robert F. Hall community. It is quite a great feeling to be chosen over my peers who are extremely bright and talented individuals who display the same qualities that I do. I am also honestly excited to see my grandparents’ reaction when they read this section in this week’s newspaper!”

Readers Comments (0)