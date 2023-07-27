ASE HELPS KEEP ROADS SAFE: PEEL

Speed is a contributing factor in almost one third of fatal collisions in Canada.

Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) is a road safety program that helps make drivers more aware of the need to slow down in school zones and community safety zones, says the Region.

ASE:

Uses a camera and a speed measurement device to capture images of vehicles going faster than the posted speed limit. A ticket with the image of the vehicle’s license plate and speed is issued to the vehicle’s owner;

Reminds drivers to slow down in school and community safety zones and other places where people walk, run, cycle, and play;

Is about safety – it is designed to work with other traffic safety programs, including improvements to road networks, educational programs, and police enforcement.

Watch for signs

“Coming Soon” and “In Use” signs tell drivers where and when ASE is being used to enforce the posted speed limit.

Peel Region currently has one rotating camera at Palgrave Public School on Airport Road. This camera will be moved to Robert F. Hall Secondary School on Old Church Road in September 2023.

The Town of Caledon has installed “Coming Soon” signs in two community safety zones in Bolton (Columbia Way) and Southfields (Kennedy Road). These signs indicate that ASE cameras will start operating within 90 days.

To learn more about the Automated Speed Enforcement program, visit ASE in Ontario.

ESSA COUPLE CHARGED IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASE



The Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has arrested and charged a couple from Essa Township in relation to human trafficking.

“On July 17, 2023, the OPP issued a Community Safety Advisory about a sex offender residing in Essa Township,” say Police. “During the investigation the OPP received additional information.”

As a result of the investigation, Lauriston Charles Maloney, 42, of Essa Township, is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Assault – two counts;

Trafficking in a Person;

Receiving Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking a Person;

Forcible Confinement.

In addition, Amber-Lee Maloney, 36, of Essa Township, is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Trafficking in a Person;

Receiving Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking a Person;

Administering a Noxious Substance;

Fraud Over $5000;

Utter Forged Document;

Both of the accused have been remanded in custody.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim in the case was not an attendee of the Beating the Odds day camp. The victim is in a place of safety and being provided support. Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.

ARSON IN

NEW TECUMSETH

On Saturday July 22, 2023 just before 4:00am. Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were called to a detached garage fire on Victoria Street.

“Residents of the home were in the house at the time of the fire but had escaped prior to the arrival of emergency services and were not injured,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest was made.

A 31-year-old female, of New Tecumseth has been arrested and charged with:

Arson – Damage to Property

The female was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario court of Justice in Bradford, ON.

The charge has not been proven.

“If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.”

DUFFERIN

POLICE COLLECTING SCHOOL SUPPLIES

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Salvation Army, will be collecting new back to school supplies for students in Dufferin County. The goal is for every child to have a great start to the school year.

There are several ways the community can participate in this great initiative.

Officers will be collecting new back packs and school supplies at several locations. All donations collected will be distributed locally through the Salvation Army.

Items in need are:

Backpacks (this is the item most needed)

Pencil crayons

Markers

Pencils

Erasers

Pencil cases

Rulers

Calculators

Geometry set

Officers will be collecting back to school donations outside of Walmart located at 95 First Street in the Town of Orangeville on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dufferin OPP will be announcing other dates for donation collection or you can drop your donation off.

The following locations are also accepting donations:

The Salvation Army New Hope Community Church, 690 Riddell Road;

Dufferin OPP Detachment – 390 C Line, Orangeville;

Dufferin OPP Detachment – 506312 Highway 89, Mono.

“Let’s work together to make back to school and exciting time for every child in Dufferin County,” say Police.

