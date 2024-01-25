Andreoli makes 48 saves and Poma pots the OT winner in Caledon’s 2-1 conquest of Innisfil

January 25, 2024

By Jim Stewart

Marek Andreoli turned aside 48 of 49 shots and Joseph Poma scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Caledon Golden Hawks defeated the Innisfil Spartans 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Mayfield Recreation Complex.

Caledon strengthened their hold on the seventh playoff spot in the North Carruthers division with the narrow home ice victory.

Innisfil outshot Caledon 49-42 – including 22 shots on net in the third period – but Golden Hawks’ goaltender Marek Andreoli repelled all but one of the shots he faced to earn the W. Andreoli lowered his GAA to 2.81, raised his SV% to .929, and improved his record to 7-3-0-1.

After two scoreless periods, Golden Hawks forward Liam Noonan beat Spartans’ netminder Francesco Sciabbarrasi at 2:41 to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Tyler Von Dehn and Brandon Orr earned assists on Noonan’s fifth of the season.

However, Innisfil tied the game at 11:15 when Ryan Matthews tallied his sixth of the season—the only puck to elude the otherwise stellar Andreoli.

Less than two minutes into the extra period, Andrew Perrino and Caledon’s leading scorer Patrick Polaczek set up Joseph Poma who fired a puck past Sciabbarrasi. It was the overtime hero’s eighth goal of the season.

The Golden Hawks host the Midland Flyers on Sunday, January 28 at 2.30 p.m. at the Mayfield RC.

