A look back at a year of Arts & Culture in Caledon

December 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Peel District School Board hosts first-ever Powwow

On May 31, the Peel District School Board (PDSB) held its first ever powwow at the Maawnjiding Wiingushkeng Centre for Indigenous Excellence and Land Based Learning, which is located at the intersection of King Street and Mississauga Road.

Indigenous students from the PDSB and Upper Grand, Wellington Catholic, Dufferin-Peel Catholic, and Halton district school boards all attended the powwow. Non-Indigenous students from various PDSB high schools who are in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Studies courses also attended the event to learn about Indigenous cultures.

Nicole Reynolds, PDSB’s Coordinating Vice Principal of Indigenous Education, explained the theme for the powwow was “Honouring our Youth.”

“Everything that we do here is for the youth because we recognize their right to reclaim who they are as Indigenous peoples… this powwow is a space for them to be able to share their songs and their teachings — or learn their songs and their teachings. It’s a place where they’re able to connect with community,” said Reynolds. “It’s something that the education system originally took away from them, so the fact that the education system is creating space for them to reclaim who they are is pretty significant.”

At 11 a.m. on May 31, there was a grand entry held at the powwow. During this time, Indigenous students and staff, dancers, community partners, and senior PDSB staff all walked in. Reynolds said this was her favourite part of the day. She explained having members of senior PDSB staff there was important as it shows the importance of the partnership required to provide opportunities for Indigenous students. It’s a partnership she hopes to see continue.

Caledon Pit Run returns

On July 6, Lafarge and Aecon hosted the Caledon Pit Run, a fundraising event for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

K.C. Carruthers, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, which raises funds for almost every piece of equipment the Headwaters Health Care Centre, noted the impact of the initiative.

“Whether it’s a bed or a new CT scanner it’s all funded by donations from the community,” said Carruthers. “Events like this are a big help.”

Carruthers explained that getting an MRI machine at the Headwaters Health Care Centre would be amazing as each year around 4,000 patients have to be sent elsewhere to get an MRI done.

“We really need that in our own community to keep people close to home,” said Carruthers.

Carruthers said he was honoured that the Headwaters Health Care Foundation was the charity chosen to be supported by this year’s Caledon Pit Run.

“This will help every patient that walks through the doors of the hospital,” said Carruthers.

Amazing turnout for 166th-annual Bolton Fall Fair

From September 19 to 22, the 166th Annual Bolton Fall Fair was held at the Albion-Bolton Fairgrounds.

Thursday saw the midway open for toonie ride night, and Friday drew huge crowds for the Rawhide Rodeo performance and barn dance featuring band Hillbilly Martini.

There was another rodeo performance on Saturday and a number of SuperDogs shows. Corn and pie-eating contests were held, and contestants duked it out in arm-wrestling and lip sync competitions. In the evening, fairgoers enjoyed the demolition derby and music from bands Ramblin Soul and Van Hillert.

Sunday featured a car show and antique tractor and farm equipment display. There was a pet show, baby show, and community church service.

In addition to the events listed here there were many, many more things for people to see and do at the fair. There was great food from many food trucks, and a beer garden featuring local brewery Caledon Hills.

The fair is made possible each year thanks to the hard work of volunteers from the Albion & Bolton Agricultural Society, and sponsorships from businesses in the community.

A food drive was held at the fair this year, and as a result nearly 2,000 pounds of food was able to be donated to Caledon Community Services for those in need.

Inaugural Fall for Caledon Meals on Wheels gala a success

On November 7, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) hosted its inaugural Fall for Caledon Meals on Wheels event, a gala-style fundraising dinner at the Royal Ambassador Event Centre in Caledon East.

It was well attended by residents, volunteers, dignitaries, and business owners.

Kim Rodrigues, the executive director of CMOW, estimated there were over 100 people in attendance.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves was one of the attendees at the event and delivered a speech.

Rodrigues said Groves is a wonderful supporter of CMOW — it comes from experience, as Groves was a volunteer for the charity for about 10 years.

“She really recognizes the needs of seniors in our community and continues to support us,” said Rodrigues.

Fall for Caledon Meals on Wheels featured gourmet food, live music, live and silent auctions, and 50/50 and wine basket raffles.

Rodrigues said she wanted to thank all of the dedicated volunteers that made the event possible, especially the subcommittee of CMOW’s volunteer board of directors that led the event’s planning. She also thanked the many generous sponsors and donors involved.

“Our volunteers put in countless hours to make sure all the details were perfect, we really wanted to leverage the fall theme and the Ambassador is such a beautiful location,” said Rodrigues.

