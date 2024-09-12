Current & Past Articles » Sports

104 Golfers Tee Off at Glen Eagle in support of the Caledon Seniors Centre and its satellite programs

September 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Rainy conditions did not dampen the spirit of the Third Annual John Rogers Memorial Charity Golf Tournament, which took place at the Glen Eagle Golf Club in Bolton on Monday afternoon.

The Shotgun tourney, in support of the Caledon Seniors Centre and its satellite programs, was preceded by a BBQ lunch sponsored by Caring Touch, and enjoyed by 104 intrepid golfers and 35 sponsors who graced Glen Eagle with their presence on the course.

Included amongst the participants were Mayor Annette Groves, Regional Councillor of Wards 4, 5, and 6 Mario Russo, and Ward 6 Councillor Cosimo Napoli.  

In the comfy confines of the Glen Eagle GC Pro Shop, Mayor Groves emphasized the importance of the fundraising event.

“We’re here to support our growing senior population. The Caledon Seniors Centre promotes active and healthy lifestyles for our seniors through physical and social activities. We’re also here today to thank all the volunteers at the Centre and on the golf course today for their support. We work very closely with the team of volunteers.”

The Mayor singled out “Beverley Nurden—who’s the Commander-in-Chief of these events and has done so much for the community for the past 27 years.”

“It’s great to support volunteers like Beverley in any way. So many of our programs in Caledon are due to volunteers and they make a big difference in helping our seniors ‘age in place’ in the comforts of their own home.”

Councillor Russo reinforced Mayor Groves’s sentiments and offered his thanks to the seniors who “have done so much for our community.

“This tournament is our way of supporting our seniors and volunteers that serve our seniors and so many of our programs. Some of our volunteers have provided service to Caledon for over 60 years which is remarkable. The Seniors Centre serves both the community of Bolton and, through its satellite programs, so much of Peel Region now.”

Councillor Napoli, who serves the residents of Bolton in which the Caledon Seniors Centre is located, expressed his gratitude for recent operating grants received from the provincial government.

“The province has helped us significantly with funding so we could add an 8,000-square-foot addition.  We now have plenty of space for the seniors. It’s a large space for so many activities and events. In connection to the Centre, the Town has donated land and is working to create ‘Generations Park’—a green space that will bring together the young and the elderly.”

On the BBQ deck of beautiful Glen Eagle GC, Caledon Seniors Centre Chair and tournament organizer Joe McReynolds discussed the impact of this year’s fundraiser.

“The monies gained from the golf tournament support the delivery of programs and services to 1,600 older adults of Caledon. With the support of the Town of Caledon, we operate programs from the 11,000-square-foot center in Bolton, and through satellite locations in Caledon Village, Caledon East, Southfields, Alton, and Inglewood. Our programs focus on wellness and social activities which allow older adults to remain active in their community.”

McReynolds expressed a sense of satisfaction with the tournament’s capacity for fundraising to help with the CSC’s annual budget—much of which is dependent on fundraising: “Although we do receive funding from the Province and great support from the Town, we must raise a considerable amount each year to balance our budget. Our fundraising target for 2024 is $98,000. The John Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament is a significant event in helping to meet this target. Last year, our tournament netted $17,000 and we hope to match or better that amount this year.”

McReynolds, the Chair of the Fundraising Committee, recognized members of the Board: “The Centre is a not-for-profit charitable organization governed and operated by a Board of Directors. Our President is Nora Martin. Beverley Nurden is the Manager of the Centre and Stacie Roberts is our Fundraising Coordinator. The Centre operates through the leadership of a small part-time staff, but an army of volunteers provides daily help with the operations. We have 13 Directors on the Board including Bill Moyer who also is a member of the Fundraising Committee.”

Moyer, one of the tournament’s organizers who reported for duty at 8:30 a.m. with McReynolds to start setting up the reception area, described the day’s events as “Fantastic. So many good people and so many generous sponsors are here at Glen Eagle today.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bolton woman recognized for 30 years of volunteering at Canadian Open

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local woman was recently celebrated for her 30 years of volunteer service at a prestigious tennis tournament. ...

60th anniversary party draws huge crowds for James Dick Construction

Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback and MPP Sylvia Jones attended September 6 event By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Employees, former employees, non-profit leaders, politicians, ...

Bolton woman recognized for 30 years of volunteering at Canadian Open

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local woman was recently celebrated for her 30 years of volunteer service at a prestigious tennis tournament. ...

Local dancers to compete in CNE’s Rising Star competition

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dance group made up of performers from Caledon and Brampton will soon showcase their talents in a ...

Bethell Hospice Executive Director excited for benefits of Hospice Dufferin integration

Bethell Hospice will be single point of access for hospice care in Dufferin and Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, Bethell ...

Caledon shares illegal land use struggles with Province, asks for support

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon is bringing its concerns about illegal land use in the municipality to the Province.  ...

Trilogy: New exhibition brings together wood turner, glass artist and painter

Show on now until August 5 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dynamic new art exhibition is on now in Alton.  On July ...

Agricultural Society fundraisingto build new community centre

$3 million capital campaign launched on July 9 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A campaign to bring a community centre to Caledon Village ...

Speed reductions, new parking rules among changes in Traffic Bylaw

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s roads have some new rules.  On June 25, Caledon Council approved a new traffic bylaw with a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support