104 Golfers Tee Off at Glen Eagle in support of the Caledon Seniors Centre and its satellite programs

September 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Rainy conditions did not dampen the spirit of the Third Annual John Rogers Memorial Charity Golf Tournament, which took place at the Glen Eagle Golf Club in Bolton on Monday afternoon.

The Shotgun tourney, in support of the Caledon Seniors Centre and its satellite programs, was preceded by a BBQ lunch sponsored by Caring Touch, and enjoyed by 104 intrepid golfers and 35 sponsors who graced Glen Eagle with their presence on the course.

Included amongst the participants were Mayor Annette Groves, Regional Councillor of Wards 4, 5, and 6 Mario Russo, and Ward 6 Councillor Cosimo Napoli.

In the comfy confines of the Glen Eagle GC Pro Shop, Mayor Groves emphasized the importance of the fundraising event.

“We’re here to support our growing senior population. The Caledon Seniors Centre promotes active and healthy lifestyles for our seniors through physical and social activities. We’re also here today to thank all the volunteers at the Centre and on the golf course today for their support. We work very closely with the team of volunteers.”

The Mayor singled out “Beverley Nurden—who’s the Commander-in-Chief of these events and has done so much for the community for the past 27 years.”

“It’s great to support volunteers like Beverley in any way. So many of our programs in Caledon are due to volunteers and they make a big difference in helping our seniors ‘age in place’ in the comforts of their own home.”

Councillor Russo reinforced Mayor Groves’s sentiments and offered his thanks to the seniors who “have done so much for our community.

“This tournament is our way of supporting our seniors and volunteers that serve our seniors and so many of our programs. Some of our volunteers have provided service to Caledon for over 60 years which is remarkable. The Seniors Centre serves both the community of Bolton and, through its satellite programs, so much of Peel Region now.”

Councillor Napoli, who serves the residents of Bolton in which the Caledon Seniors Centre is located, expressed his gratitude for recent operating grants received from the provincial government.

“The province has helped us significantly with funding so we could add an 8,000-square-foot addition. We now have plenty of space for the seniors. It’s a large space for so many activities and events. In connection to the Centre, the Town has donated land and is working to create ‘Generations Park’—a green space that will bring together the young and the elderly.”

On the BBQ deck of beautiful Glen Eagle GC, Caledon Seniors Centre Chair and tournament organizer Joe McReynolds discussed the impact of this year’s fundraiser.

“The monies gained from the golf tournament support the delivery of programs and services to 1,600 older adults of Caledon. With the support of the Town of Caledon, we operate programs from the 11,000-square-foot center in Bolton, and through satellite locations in Caledon Village, Caledon East, Southfields, Alton, and Inglewood. Our programs focus on wellness and social activities which allow older adults to remain active in their community.”

McReynolds expressed a sense of satisfaction with the tournament’s capacity for fundraising to help with the CSC’s annual budget—much of which is dependent on fundraising: “Although we do receive funding from the Province and great support from the Town, we must raise a considerable amount each year to balance our budget. Our fundraising target for 2024 is $98,000. The John Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament is a significant event in helping to meet this target. Last year, our tournament netted $17,000 and we hope to match or better that amount this year.”

McReynolds, the Chair of the Fundraising Committee, recognized members of the Board: “The Centre is a not-for-profit charitable organization governed and operated by a Board of Directors. Our President is Nora Martin. Beverley Nurden is the Manager of the Centre and Stacie Roberts is our Fundraising Coordinator. The Centre operates through the leadership of a small part-time staff, but an army of volunteers provides daily help with the operations. We have 13 Directors on the Board including Bill Moyer who also is a member of the Fundraising Committee.”

Moyer, one of the tournament’s organizers who reported for duty at 8:30 a.m. with McReynolds to start setting up the reception area, described the day’s events as “Fantastic. So many good people and so many generous sponsors are here at Glen Eagle today.”

