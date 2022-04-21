Compass Run for Food hoping to raise $75,000

April 21, 2022

By Sam Odrowski

By Sam Odrowski

After a couple years without an in-person event, the Compass Run for Food is returning to Compass Community Church in Mono on June 11, with the goal of raising $75,000.

There’s also a virtual run option for individuals who are still hesitant to meet in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual run allows participants to choose their own starting line and run either individually or with their team at their own pace throughout the month of June.

Online registration is open now at a small fee and everyone who registers gets a free t-shirt at raceroster.com/events/2022/57018/compass-run-for-food

All of the money generated through the fundraiser goes towards supporting food banks and food programs in the region, and last year $65,000 was raised.

One of the event organizers, David Marshall, noted his excitement at being able to gather again for the run.

“This is the first time in a couple of years where we’ve been able to host the event in-person again, which we’re all thrilled for,” he remarked.

“When people show up its usually high energy, the music’s going, people are kind of starting to get stretched.”

For those participating in the 9th Annual Compass Run for Food in-person, 8 a.m. is when kit pick-up starts at the church and opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.

The 0.5 km walk for kids and the 10.5 km run will start at 9:15 a.m., while the 5 km run/walk/school challenge will start at 9:30 a.m.

“From first-time runners to families and school groups, everyone is invited and encouraged to take part! Not only will you feel a sense of accomplishment after finishing the course, but you’ll also be content in the knowledge that 100 per cent of your registration fee will be donated to support local food security initiatives that help feed our community in Dufferin County,” stated Compass Run in a recent press release.

“All of the money raised will go to food banks and nutrition programs in Dufferin County, such as; the Orangeville Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard (Shelburne food bank), Grand Valley Food Bank and breakfast programs throughout Dufferin County elementary schools. Families with young children will also be in for a treat, as all under 10’s run for free in the Kid’s Fun Run.”

With the event supporting not-for-profits in the local community, Marshall said most people who participate feel good about giving back.

“People are happy to know that all the money that’s being raised is going to help others in need. It could be them or it could be their neighbours or their family,” he remarked.

Marshall also noted the rising price of fuel and food that’s putting increased pressure on social services such as food banks.

Each year the Compass Run has grown in size, attracting more participants and sponsors, and raising more money, despite being held virtually in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, one of the fun parts about the Compass Run for Food is its low-pressure environment, according to Marshall.

“The fun thing about this event is, it’s not a marathon, so most people aren’t coming, trying to set their best time. A lot of people who show up are of various ages and abilities, and some of them are running it, some of them are jogging it, and some of them are walking it,” he noted.

“We’ve had people do their personal bests, and people who’ve just had a lot of smiles per mile, and that’s what I think is the most important thing.”

Since the race’s inception in 2014, approximately $315,000 has been raised for food programs throughout Dufferin County.

Marshall said the Compass Run for Food organizers would like to thank all the businesses who sponsor the event and racers who raise money.

“It’s people who are taking money out of their wallets, who are willing to help the community, which is really humbling,” he remarked.

“When you sign up, you can make a donation, but you can also raise funds through your social media, which allows us to reach another level of fundraising, which is always fantastic.”

You can fundraise by yourself or with a team. Some local schools have developed teams so far.

As of press time, Grand Valley Public School was in first place out of the participating teams with a fundraising total of $495.

To register or find out more about the Compass Run visit: raceroster.com/events/2022/57018/compass-run-for-food

