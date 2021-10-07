DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Caledon OPP Detachment made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking in the Town of Caledon and the surrounded area.

“Earlier this year, detectives from the Caledon OPP CSCU entered into a drug trafficking investigation that involved a male party supplying cocaine in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the police investigation, on October 1, 2021, Caledon CSCU, along with the members from Collingwood and Huronia West, Dufferin and Nottawasaga CSCU, executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton.”

As a result, Shamar Cummings, 23, of Brampton, stands charged with:

Trafficking in schedule I – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP CSCU at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

SHOOTING AT PRIVATE RESIDENCE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a shooting that left one individual injured.

“On Saturday, October 2, 2021, at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at residence located in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

“Police believe that this was an isolated incident. There is no ongoing public safety concern to the local residents.”

SUSPICIOUS CAR FIRE

On Friday, October 1, 2021, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a car fire in the area of Boston Mills Road and Heart Lake Road in the Town of Caledon.

“At approximately 6:30 a.m., the OPP was notified of a vehicle on fire on the side of Boston Mills Road,” say Police. “The Caledon Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire. As a result of the police investigation, the fire was deemed suspicious. Police are appealing to the public for witnesses. If anyone was a witness to this incident or has information that could be helpful in this investigation, is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

EXCAVATOR THEFT

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a theft of John Deere mini excavator.

“On Tuesday, September 28, 2021 officers responded to a reported theft of a John Deere mini excavator,” say Police. “The excavator was left at a construction site in the area of Highway 10 and King Street. The complainant indicated that the excavator was stolen sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27 and 9 a.m. of the following day.”

Excavator description: John Deere G50, yellow in colour. The excavator is valued at approximately $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“Property crime is a crime of opportunity and prevention is key,” say Police.

To secure your construction equipment, please consider the following:

Store your equipment somewhere with controlled access

Ensure the engine compartment area is locked and secure

Consider visible and audible warning devices to deter thieves, such as alarms

Use steering wheel and brake pedal locks

Utilize GPS tracking systems

KEEP COOL BEHIND THE WHEEL

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver following a road rage incident in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, September 27, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road,” say Police. “Information was received that the drivers of the involved vehicles got into a physical altercation following a minor rear-end collision. Police investigation revealed that the collision occurred as a result of road rage.”

As a result, Vito Foggetti, 35, of Caledon, has been charged with Assault.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 9, 2021 to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Caledon OPP is reminding drivers that road rage is a serious and dangerous action that puts others at risk. To avoid road rage, consider the following:

Give other drivers a break – if someone is driving slowly, keep in mind they might be lost

Use hand gestures wisely

Don’t tailgate – always keep a safe distance from the car in front, no matter how slowly they might be driving

Lay off the horn – it will just increase the stress level for everyone on the road.

Don’t stop to confront another driver – stopping could lead to a dangerous situation for everyone

