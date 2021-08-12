Double Dose of Victories for York United

August 12, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

York United edged out a 1-0 victory against Forge FC and earned a stunning victory against HFX Wanderers this past week.

Their excellent week with adding six more points to their record all began with heading out on the road to Tim Hortons Field for a rematch against Forge FC.

Ahead of the game, York United got a huge boost. Dominick Zator’s red card against Forge FC at York Lions Stadium the game before was rescinded. He was eligible to play and head coach Jimmy Brennan didn’t hesitate to insert him into the starting 11.

In the first half, with Forge FC all over The Nine Stripes, midfielder Tristan Borges earned his club a penalty kick on the stroke of halftime. Borges stepped up to the plate, but Nathan Ingham guessed the right way and York walked away unscathed.

Just nine minutes into the second half, York forward Alvaro Rivero juked Garven-Michee Metusala, charged into the box and put one past Tristan Henry to break the deadlock.

Ironically, just 10 minutes later and for the second consecutive game, York were awarded a red card.

Rivero stood in front of the ball when Forge FC had a free kick. The official didn’t like it and showed Rivero the red card.

With 10-men, The Nine Stripes held on to the narrow 1-0 victory.

“Obviously, our home opener we ended up losing the game. We wanted to come here and disrupt their party as well and take three points. I thought the boys put in a team effort all over the park. They defended with their lives and I thought we showed good character having a player sent off and sticking together the way that they did,” Brennan said after the game.

Added Zator: “Today was definitely a challenge. But the fight from all the boys was spectacular. Obviously, an injury with the goalie Nate (Ingham) played unbelievable first half and made a penalty save. Niko (Giantsopoulos) comes in to the job and does brilliantly. Subs coming in and doing their job. They knew we were under caution with the red. Taking three points away it’s just brilliant.”

The Nine Stripes then travelled over to Halifax for a date against the Wanderers on August 7 and this match surely didn’t disappoint.

In the 21st minute, a lob ball into the box saw Jake Ruby charge at it and make a diving header to give HFX the early lead.

In the 39th minute York United responded. A ball from Isaiah Johnston found Max Ferrari alone on the left side of the 18-yard-box and Ferrari smashed it into the top corner.

Frustratingly, less than 60 seconds later HFX recaptured the lead. Ruby found Joao Morelli unmarked at the top of the six-yard-box and Morelli tucked it home.

Heading into the second half, York United didn’t back down and the Nine Stripes were rewarded.

Ferrari returned the favour and found Johnston at the top of the 18-yard-box in the 54 minute and the young man slotted home his second goal of the season.

Then in the 90th minute, substitute Lowell Wright received a cross from Diyaeddine Abzi and the young forward pushed the ball through goalkeeper Christian Oxner for the game winner.

“We got a strong belief here we can get something out of games. We felt that if we push forward we will get opportunities. You know it was two silly mistakes that costs us two goals. It’s our own fault that cost us those two goals,” Brennan said afterwards.

“Once we started breaking lines, we started keeping the ball and our movement was better. We put Lowell we thought let’s go for this right now and we came away 3-2. It was a great overall performance by everybody. It wasn’t easy today by any means. They’re a good side.”

York United headed out on the road for the third straight match against Atletico Ottawa this past Wednesday and head home this Saturday to take on Masters Futbol in the Canadian Championship preliminary round.

