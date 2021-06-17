THEFT CASES PROMPTS POLICE WARNING

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to several reported incidents of theft that occurred sometime overnight between Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021, throughout the Town of Caledon:

Several unlocked vehicles along Matson Drive were entered by unknown suspects. The suspects stole cash, sunglasses, house and vehicle keys;

A vehicle parked in a private driveway on Mabee Drive in Bolton was entered by unknown suspects, as a result, the complainant’s wallet that contained various documents and cash was stolen;

Several unlocked vehicles parked in a private driveway in the area of King Street and Heritage Road had been rummaged through by unknown suspects;

Another vehicle on Isabella Street in Terra Cotta was entered. Several bank cards were stolen from the car parked in a private driveway;

A vehicle parked in a private driveway on Elite Road in Tamarack neighbourhood was entered. It is unknown whether anything had been stolen from the vehicle at this time. Another vehicle was entered on Glassford Court, where a wallet and cash were stolen;

Several attempted thefts were reported in the same neighbourhood, where the suspects attempted to enter vehicles, but were unsuccessful because the vehicles were locked;

Two high-end vehicles were stolen from a driveway of a residence on Briarwood Drive in Tamarack neighbourhood.

“Police investigation revealed that the suspects were going door-to-door checking for unlocked vehicles in the area,” say Police. “Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhoods to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

“You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

“Caledon OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. A criminal searches for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leaving your car running and unattended.”

IMPAIRED CHARGES

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at approximately 6:16 a.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint that involved a white car parked on the side of Highway 10 with the driver and passenger sleeping inside.

“The officers located the vehicle in question parked on the shoulder and dangerously close to the live lanes of traffic on Highway 10,” say Police. “The driver and the passenger were asleep inside, both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“As a result of the police investigation, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further tests to be conducted.”

As a result, Shadaye Gray, 27, of Oakville, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charges have not been proven.

“Later the same day, at approximately 10:40 a.m., as the accused party was being released from police custody, the officers observed a vehicle attend the detachment parking lot, and recognized the driver as the passenger of the vehicle investigated earlier.

“Upon further investigation, police formed a suspicion that the driver was operating a motor vehicle with excess blood alcohol and made an Approved Screening Device demand. As a result of the roadside test, the driver was arrested for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) over 80 mg, and taken to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Kayla Ingram, 22, of Oakville, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired – BAC 80 mg plus

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 26, 2021 to answer to the charges.

ORV USE IN CALEDON

Officers from the Caledon OPP have been responding to an increased number of traffic complaints involving Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), which include All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV).

“In the last week while responding to these complaints, members from the Community Response Unit observed an ATV being operated on Mount Wolfe Road,” say Police. “Police investigation revealed that the ATV was operated by a 16-year-old youth from Caledon.”

As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued two charges:

G1 licence holder unaccompanied by qualified driver – o.reg 340/94 5(1)

Unlawfully drive off road vehicle on highway – o.reg 316/03 (2)

“The ATV was removed from the roadway and the rider was reminded that the use of ORVs is not permitted on roadways or public land within the Town of Caledon.”

The Caledon OPP is reminding off-road vehicle drivers to exercise caution and ride within laws:

An Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) is a general term used to capture a number of different vehicles designed for off-road such as All-Terrain Vehicles, Two-Up ATVs, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and Utility Terrain Vehicles;

ATVs and ORVs may not be ridden on or along any public roadways within the Town of Caledon;

The Town’s by-laws do not permit the operation of any motorized vehicles on the Town’s trails or parks properties. Anyone found to be operating a motorized vehicle including ATVs and ORVs is in violation of the Town’s by-laws will be charged;

There are no public trails owned or maintained by the Town of Caledon that permit motorized vehicles. However, the Central Ontario ATV club maintains trails, where ATVs are permitted to be ridden. For maps, fees and regulations regarding the use of these trails, please contact the Central Ontario ATV Club by visiting www.coatv.ca.

ORVs are permitted to be driven only on private property where the vehicle is owned or where permission has been granted by the owner of the property. If permission has been granted, proof of such permission must be carried with the driver of the ORV at all times.

Those riders who operate their ORVs within laws are reminded to:

Always wear a comfortable, well-fitted and fastened approved helmet;

Never drink and ride;

Take a safety course and get to know your equipment;

Stay in control and ride within your skill level;

Know your responsibilities wherever you ride;

Let someone know your trip or activity plans

