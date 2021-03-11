TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO CANNABIS AND WEAPONS RELATED CHARGES

On March 5, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence in the area of Mayfield and Kennedy Roads in the Town of Caledon.

During the interaction with the driver, property was observed in plain view which led to both occupants being arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Burnette, 23, from Scarborough, was charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of weapon;

Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour;

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver;

Class G1 licence holder – carry front-seat passenger;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available; and

Drive vehicle with cannabis in open original packaging.

Kevon Holmes, 22, from Scarborough, was charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of weapon; and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 20, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

“Although an individual may legally own a baton, the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits to carry any weapon,” say Police. “If the intent is to use it as a weapon (even for self-defence), it is a criminal offence.”

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO HWY 9 CRASH

On March 7, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP, along with Peel EMS and Caledon Fire, responded to a single motor vehicle rollover. It occurred on Highway 9, west of Horseshoe Hill Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“There were four occupants in the involved vehicle,” say Police. “One of them was airlifted to a trauma centre with life altering injuries. The three others sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

“Highway 9 between 3rd Line and Horseshoe Hill Road was closed until approximately 7:45 p.m. while police investigated. The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE BREATH SAMPLE

This past weekend, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted two impaired driving investigations that led to charges for failing to provide a breath sample.

“The first investigation occurred on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 1:56 a.m.,” say Police. “Officers were investigating a vehicle in a parking lot in Bolton. The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device, however failed to comply with the officer’s demand.

“As a result of the investigation, Gurjot Sanghera, 21, of Brampton was charged for Failing to Comply with a Breath Demand.”

The charges have not been proven.

“Similarly, on March 7, 2021 at approximately 7:39 p.m., a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision on Castlederg Side Road was asked by in the investigating officers to provide a sample of their breath but failed to do so. Again, this investigation resulted in Pawandeep Bahia, 36, of Pickering being charged with the same offence for Failing to Comply with a Breath Demand.”

The charges have not been proven.

Both drivers’ licences were suspended and vehicles impounded for a period of seven days. The two accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 20, 2021 to answer to the charges.

“In addition to existing legislation that allows an officer to make a demand for a roadside breath sample when they have reasonable suspicion, a new legislation that came into effect on December 18, 2018, gives officers who have an Approved Screening Device (ASD) the authority to make a demand for a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver to determine whether a person has alcohol in their body, without first having to suspect the motorist has been drinking,” say Police. “It is mandatory for drivers to comply with this demand or they can be charged criminally with failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.”

“HAWK-EYED” OFFICER

On March 4, 2021 at approximately 1:18 p.m., an officer from the Caledon OPP was conducting a general patrol on Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“At that time, the officer spotted an injured hawk in the middle of the road,” say Police. “A passerby with the Roads Department assisted in safely moving the animal to a safer location. The officer remained on scene until help arrived.

“The National Wildlife Centre attended the scene and rescued the bird. As of March 5, 2021, they report that the adult female red-tailed hawk is doing well and has been transferred to a longer-term rehabilitation centre.”

Dr. Sherri Cox, the Medical Director and Wildlife Veterinarian from the National Wildlife Centre shares the following information:

“If you find a sick, injured, or orphaned wild animal, contact a wildlife rehabilitator for assistance or advice. A list of wildlife rehabilitators can be found at: learningcompass.learnflex.net/Upload/Public/WildlifeRehabilitatorsPublicList.htm from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) website.”

Dr. Cox is also happy to say that the National Wildlife Centre, located in Caledon, hopes to have their new wildlife hospital and rehabilitation centre open in 2022 and will accept sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife from the public. More information can be found at www.nationalwildlifecentre.ca.

