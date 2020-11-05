Caledon Trailway Book Committee donates $50k to Town

November 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Caledon Trailway Book Committee is continuing with its support of our local trail systems, this time with a generous donation.

The committee is made up of a group of volunteers who have been dedicated to educating the community about the beauties of the Trailway. In 2017, Cheri Cowan, Walter Getman, Emil Kolb, Fay McCrea, Dave Mullan, Wayne Noble, Jan Smith-Bull and Betty Ward began the project.

The book tells the story of how the 35-kilometre trail evolved from once a railway in the 19th century, to now a trailway for residents to enjoy every day.

The book, The Caledon Trailway, Building the Dream, was released on Nov. 24 of last year.

Diane Allengame, who is known also for Answering the Call; a history of firefighting in the Town of Caledon, is the author of the book where she worked with the creative team. Also included was editor Donna Davies, guest author Nicola Ross and Wallflower Design who created all the beautiful content inside.

The committee all agreed that all proceeds from book sales, will be donated back into the Town, to enhance the trail in capital investments including benches, bicycle repair stands and a kiosk.

On Oct. 26, the committee presented to Mayor Allan Thompson a cheque for an astounding $50,000, all proceeds raised by those who purchased the book.

“The tremendous success achieved by the Caledon Trailway Book Committee speaks to the commitment and hard work of the volunteer committee and the quality of the book itself” said Mayor Thompson. The benefits of this initiative are significant and lasting; on behalf of Members of Council and the entire community I applaud and thank all of those involved.”

Sales have been steady and ‘brisk’ as committee Chair Cheri Cowan states. For the past year, the results of community members as well as purchases from broader areas, have been ongoing and positive.

“We are very appreciative of the local businesses who are selling the book without taking a commission,” said Cowan.

“Committee members have worked hard to promote the book, and many have personally sold dozens,” added committee treasurer Wayne Noble. All of these efforts have combined to allow the book committee to reach its goal of being able to make this major donation to the Town for these improvements to the Caledon Trailway.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining in place, the use of the Trailway has been higher as ever, as residents turn to enjoying the outdoors more.

Members are excited to see their hard work be put back into the trailway that they have put all their effort into.

“Knowing we are giving back to this beautiful trail by telling its story, and by contributing book proceeds so it can be enhanced for users, has made us all proud,” said author Diane Allengame.

The coffee-table style book is being dedicated to committee member Walter Getman who passed away last September. Getman was involved in the building of the Trailway as well as the Caledon East Pavilion back in 1995.

He was a consistently involved in community and Town events including Caledon Day and the Walk of Fame. He played a significant role in the making of not only the Trailway itself, but the production of the book.

The committee set out into the community to ask for donations to build a bench on the trailway in his memory, and the community responded.

A new stone bench has been installed on the Trailway at the north-west corner of Pavilion Park to include a view of the trail and the pavilion.

“The bench is an appropriate memorial from people who knew Walter and appreciate all that he did for the community and the Caledon Trailway,” stated the committee in a news release.

The Caledon Trailway: Building the Dream is still available to purchase. Please visit caledontrailwaybook.ca for more information.

Readers Comments (0)