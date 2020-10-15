Pair of Caledon OPP officers injured in seperate collisions

October 15, 2020

On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at approximately 7:50 p.m., an officer from the Caledon OPP Detachment was on duty and responding to a call for service in Caledon at the time. While responding to the call, a marked OPP cruiser collided with a tractor trailer in the area of George Bolton Parkway and Coleraine Drive.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No injuries were reported by the driver of the transport truck.

While securing the scene, in order to conduct the technical collision investigation, another OPP cruiser was struck by a civilian vehicle. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. Coleraine Drive closure between Mayfield Road and Healey Road has been extended due to the investigation involving the second collision.

Anyone with information regarding these collisions is asked to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP would like to remind all motorists to stay alert and keep their distance from all emergency vehicles to ensure safe work space for those responding to emergencies on our roads.

Local drivers need to slow down

in community safety zones

Officers from Caledon OPP conducted a “Back to Basics” safe driving initiative starting with the return of school in September.

Officers were looking for motorists failing to adhere to the “basic” rules of the road such as: not stopping for stop signs, failing to stop at red lights when making a right turn, and speeding in Community Safety Zones.

As a result of the initiative the following charges were laid during week days from September 10 to September 30: 126 charges for Speeding in Community Safety Zone; 25 charges for Stop Sign / Red Light violations; two Careless Driving charges; one charge for Fail to Stop for School Bus.

A further 40 other traffic charges were laid in Community Safety Zones, including distracted driving, seatbelt and cannabis charges.

Even though the initiative has concluded, the Caledon OPP would like ensure motorists remember the ABCs of traffic safety at all times.

A – Always stop for red lights and stop signs. Slowing isn’t stopping – the difference could mean life or death for you, a pedestrian, or a cyclist.

B – Bus awareness. When you see a stopped school bus with red lights activated you must stop approaching in either direction unless there is a physical divider (guiderail/median).

C – Community Safety Zones – When you see a Community Safety Zone sign slow down and drive with increased care and attention regardless if school is in.

Officers will continue to patrol the Community Safety Zones in Caledon observing for those drivers who fail to follow the rules of the road.

Fatal road crashes surpass 200 mark

With the annual Operation Impact campaign underway over the Thanksgiving Long Weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released its latest traffic data, as a cautionary reminder of how many road fatalities Ontario drivers have contributed to this year.

The OPP has responded to 209 fatal motor vehicle collisions so far this year, which claimed the lives of 224 people. Drivers accounted for 155 of those killed, 33 of the victims were passengers and 36 were pedestrians.

Speed leads the list of causal factors in preventable road fatalities, with 41 deaths linked to this dangerous driving behaviour. The OPP has observed a near 30 per cent increase in excessive speeding this year, having laid almost 6,800 racing and stunt driving charges to date.

Not wearing a seat belt — a behaviour attributed to drivers and passengers – was a contributing factor in 40 of this year’s deaths. Inattentive drivers were linked to 37 fatalities and 35 deaths involved drug/alcohol-impaired drivers.

Operation Impact is a Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police-(CACP)-led traffic safety campaign that targets aggressive, distracted and alcohol/drug-impaired driving as well as seat belt non-compliance. Over the long weekend, the OPP will be highly visible supporting the campaign throughout the province, ensuring drivers are doing their part to keep themselves, their passengers and those with whom they share the road safe.

Speeders busted over long weekend

Officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment participated in the Province-wide Operation Impact – Thanksgiving Long Weekend Traffic Safety Campaign that took place from October 9 to October 12.

During the traffic campaign, Caledon OPP officers focused on the causal factors of collisions that have been identified as speeding/aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving and lack of seatbelts.

The following charges had been issued as a result: 198 speeding charges, one stunt driving charge, 10 seatbelt violations, 18 other moving violations and four impaired driving charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind all motorists to Slow down – no one wants to share the road with a speeding driver; Always wear your seat belt – buckling up only takes a few second; Put down your phone and other distractions;

Drive sober – never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

