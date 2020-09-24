Local residents form Stop the 413 coalition

September 24, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A coalition of grassroots environmental and community groups in Vaughan and King City have come together to fight The GTA West Highway (Highway 413). Concerned Citizens of King Township, Keep Vaughan Green and Sustainable Vaughan have banded together to create the, Stop the 413 Coalition. This group intends to fight and help inform local residents about the highway and the devastating impacts to their communities.

The highway will cost billions of dollars and do little to ease traffic congestion, shaving off a mere 30 to 60 seconds of time for drivers while destroying sensitive ecosystems, conservation lands and cutting through a significant portion of the Greenbelt.

In an effort to help inform local residents about the Highway, The Stop the 413 Coalition has requested Environmental Defence host a Community Information Session, Highway 413: Does King-Vaughan need another mega-highway? This event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more, contact Sony Rai, director, Sustainable Vaughan, 416-505-9113.

Readers Comments (0)