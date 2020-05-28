Canadian Premier League clubs launch new mask campaigns amid COVID-19 crisis

May 28, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Three Canadian Premier League club’s unveiled branded face masks to uniquely support those in need in their communities.

The Halifax Wanderers were the first club to announce on May 8th, the production of masks will be sold in support of United Way on the east coast.

According to the club’s press release, all funds will be going to the United Way’s Atlantic Compassion Fund.

This charitable institution supports people in need of essential services, such as food and mental health support.

The second club to come forward and announce a deal has been struck is local Canadian Premier League club York9 FC.

The club stated on May 11th, their campaign will be benefitting Mackenize Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. All proceeds from the sale of these masks will be donated.

Managing Consultant, Angus McNab said in the team’s press release, he is delighted to be offering these masks to fans.

“This is a great extension of our Health Care Heroes initiative and I’m delighted to be offering these masks to our fans. It is absolutely vital that we continue to follow the advice of government and medical experts, and these face coverings are an opportunity for us to both assist in protective measures and raise money directly to help support the fight against the virus in our community.”

The third team to unveil themselves this past week is Pacific FC in Victoria, British Columbia.

Pacific FC has partnered with the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. Partnering with restaurants and working with the city of Langford, the sales from the branded masks will help 14 restaurant’s and other local food sources in the area.

All sales of branded masks according to all three press releases, will be shipped in early June. All masks will be sold at $19.99 each.

Amidst the nobility from all three soccer clubs, pledging their assistance to organizations within their communities respectively, the Canadian Premier League season has yet to commence.

Soccer fans globally had the pleasure of watching the German Bundesliga this past weekend aired on Sportsnet. All in front of no fans within the stadiums.

Some notable games were the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Shalke 04. Dortmund earned themselves a comfortable victory in Signal Iduna Park, defeating their bitter rivals 4-0.

Bayern Munich and Canadian international Alphonso Davies also returned to action against Union Berlin. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard earned Munich a 2-0 victory.

Seeing the Bundesliga opened eyes across the world. The English Premier League wants to return to action soon and the Italian Serie A has reportedly agreed on a return date on June 13th.

The Canadian Premier League Commissioner David Clanachan has reportedly, “taken notes” on the Bundesliga’s approach back to action, according to the CANPL.CA staff.

The latest proposition is reportedly, a single-site solution.

Clanachan told reporters, “we at the league office, are very interested in this idea of playing an event where we bring all the teams together and how that would work.”

“We think that would be very entertaining for our fans across the country. We’ll see how it works, ad it will take a lot of work to get it done. Things are starting to move along now and we’re excited.”

This weekend, would have been the seventh matchweek in the year.

Readers Comments (0)