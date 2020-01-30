Knights of Columbus donate 48 coats to CCS’ The Exchange

January 30, 2020

ALYSSA PARKHILL

The Knights of Columbus have made a generation donation to The Exchange in Caledon, handing over 48 winter coats to families in need, doubling the amount donated last year.

“It started with the National Knight of Columbus organization. We picked up on it, and the intention is to continue throughout the years,” explains Jerry Gorman from Knight of Columbus.

The coats are purchased from a supplier in Hamilton. They have been organizing the donation and shipment of winter coats since November.

The Knights of Columbus has 1.9 million members worldwide and has strong sets of values and faith for charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism and has held these values since 1882.

According to their website, “We are men who lead, serve, protect and defend, whether we are giving out Coats for Kids, lending a hand in disaster relief efforts, supporting local pregnancy centers by donating ultrasound machines or providing top-quality financial products.”

The inspiration came from the Coats for Kids program that began in 2009, and approximately 500,000 coats have been donated to children in 49 states in the US and in all 10 Canadian provinces.

“We’re a fraternal organization, it supports families and the community, not just the church community,” explains Gorman. “Our previous pastor was very much involved in Caledon Community Services programs. We’ve been involved for roughly 15 years in this type of project.”

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a Basketball Free Throw on Feb. 1 at St. Michaels Catholic School in accompany with approximately seven schools in the Bolton area.

For more information about the Knights of Columbus visit kofc.org.

