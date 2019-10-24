Shop with a Cop initiative to return for eighth year in Caledon

The planning is underway for the eight annual Shop with a Cop event that will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019.

Each year, several children from less fortunate families in our community are identified to take part in the program. They are treated to a morning of shopping with a police officer, followed by breakfast with Santa, and fun activities. They return home with gifts wrapped and labeled for the entire family, ready to be put under the Christmas tree.

The Shop with A Cop event, supported by the Optimist Club of Caledon, relies entirely on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success. All donations go towards expenses associated with the program such as the purchase of gifts, food, supplies, and other giveaways. Food donations for breakfast or small gifts of any kind are also welcomed.

Any funds donated towards the cause are used completely for the operation of the Shop with a Cop program.

For instructions on how to donate, please contact PC Brisebois (joe.brisebois@opp.ca).

We thank you for your consideration and generosity to support this important initiative. Your donation will help deserving children and their families in the local area to have a brighter and merrier Christmas, while continuing to build relationships between the Caledon OPP and the community we serve.

OPP investigate break and

enters in Caledon East

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating two residential break and enters that occurred in Caledon East over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Both incidents occurred in the area of Cranston Drive and Mountainview Road. The first incident happened sometime between Thursday, October 10th and Saturday, October 12th; the second break and enter occurred between Friday, October 11th and Monday, October 14th. In both instances the homeowners were away for a prolonged period of time.

The residences had been entered by unknown suspect(s) through the rear sliding doors, and rooms had been ransacked. Jewellery and other valuables were reported stolen.

Caledon OPP is asking residents of Caledon East to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on or about above dates. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these break and enters, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

When you are away from home

• Use timers on your lights, stereos and television. The lights and noise will give the impression that someone is home;

• Leave a car in the driveway. If you take your car on vacation, ask your neighbor to park in your driveway;

• Keep shrubs and bushes well-trimmed and away from your doorway. This helps eliminate possible hiding places for intruders;

• Make sure you let your neighbours know if you are planning to be away, even if it’s just for the weekend. That way, they can keep an eye out for any unusual activity around your home, and

Join your local Neighborhood Watch Group.

Caledon OPP gets some

new technology

Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has added an Automated License Plate Recognition Program (ALPR) equipped cruiser to its fleet.

The OPP was the first police service in Ontario and one of the first in Canada to target suspended drivers with their ALPR equipped police cruisers.

Caledon OPP has the ability to detect and deal with suspended drivers who continue to drive illegally. The ALPR equipped cruiser is also able to detect stolen vehicles and other vehicles with plates in poor standing that continue to drive undetected on Ontario roads and highways.

On Saturday, October 19th, 2019 officers from the Caledon Detachment Community Response Unit conducted enforcement in the area of Mayfield Road and Highway 10 utilizing ALPR technology. During a five-hour enforcement period, the following charges were laid: Drive while under suspension X three charges; Drive motor vehicle – no licence X five charges; Operate motor vehicle no insurance X one charge; Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver X one count, and Drive motor vehicle – no currently validated permit X 18 charges.

Caledon roads will be much safer now that the OPP has the ability to detect and deal with suspended drivers who continue to drive illegally.

