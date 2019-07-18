Getting ahead

July 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

MAYOR’S CORNER

by Allan Thompson

Every now and then I struggle with the number of meetings and commitments I have outside of Caledon. Maybe it’s the farmer in me who thinks if I’m not working out in the field I’m not getting ahead, but sometimes the opposite is true.

I was honoured to be elected by my municipal peers as ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association) Chairperson, which also makes me the Rural Caucus Chair for AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario). As ROMA Chair, I have had the opportunity to visit other rural Ontario municipalities and build a stronger voice on important issues that affect Caledon at the provincial and federal level.

At both the ROMA and AMO Board tables we have recently tackled a number of important issues such as:

• Costs and impacts of recreational cannabis stores

• Tracking excess soil and ways for it to be re-used

• What the provincial funding cuts will mean to local tax

payers

• Rural broadband

• Looking at creative solutions to the affordable and social

housing crises

Every one of these issues impacts Caledon and I feel that being part of the government to government conversations and negotiations, where decisions are being made, is better than sitting at my desk at Town Hall wondering how it’s all going to work out. And, thankfully we have a rock solid Council team who are active in their communities so even when I can’t be somewhere they are.

For me the best part of my job as Mayor is still getting out and about in the community, talking with residents and celebrating all things Caledon. However, when I’m at a conference learning and networking or when I’m at a meeting about specific municipal issues I’m still working for Caledon and the greater good.

Readers Comments (0)