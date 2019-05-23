Former Liberal Party candidate Ed Crewson not running in federal election

May 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MIKE BAKER

While he admits he would have loved to take another shot at securing Dufferin-Caledon for the Liberal Party of Canada, the timing just wasn’t right for Ed Crewson.

After running David Tilson relatively close in the 2015 federal election, securing more than 23,600 votes locally, there have been calls from some parts of the community for Mr. Crewson to take another stab at running for public office.

With the Dufferin-Caledon Conservative Association so far failing to find an accredited candidate to replace the retiring Mr. Tilson, there is a sense the riding will be there for the taking by the time October’s federal election rolls around. At this time, the Citizen can confirm that Mr. Crewson won’t be the one seeking to take advantage.

It has been a trying 12 months for the Shelburne-based insurance broker, who informed this reporter that family matters came before any ambition he may have to serve as local MP.

“Last September my son-in-law had a heart attack and his wife, my daughter Jennifer, has been taking care of him. In that time, she has also had a baby. So she isn’t able to take on the day-to-day running (of the family business, Crewson Insurance),” Ed said. “It’s not that I don’t want to be Dufferin-Caledon MP, it’s simply that, right now, with the situation I find myself in, for me to spend the next six months knocking on doors and meeting with people, it’s just not something I can do.”

So far, the Dufferin-Caledon Federal Liberal Association has one confirmed candidate set to stand for nomination – Michele Fisher. Another candidate, Vic Thapar, has stated he intends to run, but has not yet been approved by the party. For his part, Mr. Crewson has thrown his support behind Ms. Fisher.

“I met with Michelle and wish her all the luck in the world. I encountered a died in the wool Conservative (last week) who said to me.. This would be the only year he would vote Liberal. For the Liberals, this could just be the right time for Dufferin-Caledon,” Mr. Crewson said. “I’m certainly hoping the community is ripe for a Liberal candidate.”

Ms. Fisher is currently President of the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands, President of the Canadian Federation of University Women in Orangeville and District and boasts 25 years of experience working in the marketing and communications sector. Speaking to the Citizen back in April, she feels climate change, the economy and “human rights and freedoms” are the three key concerns heading into this year’s federal election.

So far, the only approved candidate here in Dufferin-Caledon is Stefan Wiesen, who will represent the Green Party. While a nomination meeting held back on March 19 appeared to point towards Harzadan Singh Khattra serving as the local Conservative candidate, he was disqualified by his party’s National Candidate Selection Committee in April. A replacement nominee has yet to be selected.

Elsewhere, the members of Dufferin-Caledon People’s Party of Canada Association will select its nominee on May 27. Local residents Chad Ransom and Keith Frazer have put their names forward for nomination. As of press time, there has been no news about a potential NDP candidate in Dufferin-Caledon.

The 2019 federal election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21.

Readers Comments (0)