Weaver thriving on Web.com Tour after Osprey exemption

May 2, 2019

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

For some of the thousands of golfers struggling on the many mini tours, all they need is to be given a second chance.

Alton’s Osprey Valley ambassador Drew Weaver was given such an opportunity in June of last year, earning a sponsor’s exemption into the inaugural Osprey Valley Open on the PGA Canada Tour, formerly known as the Mackenzie Tour.

The shining moment of the 31-year old’s young career came in 2015, where he won the 2015 PC Financial Open, a PGA Canada Tour stop in Vancouver at Point Grey Golf and Country Club.

As fate would have it, Brad Pinnell, the general manager of Osprey Valley, now TPC Toronto, was the head honcho at the time of Point Grey.

Going through a few career setbacks after the victory, as a number of those who choose to pick up the sticks for income often do, Weaver’s latest setback was a failure to qualify for the Osprey Valley Open in the Monday qualifier rounds.

One thing led to another, the two connected, and Weaver was offered a sponsor’s exemption into the tournament.

And the rest is history: Weaver finished his final round in the third spot, allowing him exemption into the final five tournaments of the 2018 PGA Canada Tour season. He made his way up to the Web.com Tour to start this season, and now finds himself in sixteenth place on the tour’s money list.

The top 25 at the end of the season earn the all-coveted PGA Tour card.

“Thankfully I was afforded that opportunity at Osprey Valley and that was make or break for me,” said Weaver. “I wouldn’t have had any other playing opportunities at a high level if I didn’t take advantage of that, so that was a big mental hurdle and I just flipped a switch.”

He credited the course’s “excellent conditioning”, saying it played into his strengths.

“I loved the golf course…it was a ball striker’s paradise.”

“It was a pretty unique situation for me knowing that I really needed to play well to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. “If I didn’t play well I probably wouldn’t get any starts on the Mackenzie Tour for the entire year, so in hindsight I’m even more proud of how I performed knowing this could be the start of something really great.”

As for this year’s incarnation of the sophomore tournament, this year’s event is scheduled for July 11 – July 14, where some of the world’s up-and-coming golfers will be looking to catch their own big break on their way to the PGA Tour.

While the championship North course, as well as the Heathlands course, opened for business last week, the Hoot course is set to open its season in early May.

