Driver charged after fleeing a collision

A 26-year-old Brampton man is facing numerous charges after failing to stop after a collision on King Street and Chiguacousy Road on Friday, Nov. 2.

Caledon OPP responded to the incident, shortly after midnight, when they were advised that one of the vehicles had left the science. Officers were able to follow a fluid leak trail and located the vehicle at a resident in Caledon. The driver of the vehicle was located after attempting to flee through a farmers’ field a short distance away.

The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Caledon detachment. There were no injuries in the collision.

The man is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams per 100 millimetres of blood and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He is scheduled to appear in Orangeville provincial court on Dec. 12 to answer to the charges.

OPP responds to 25 reported wrong way vehicles in one month

A number of incidents involving a vehicle travelling the wrong way on a highway or road has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raising awareness about what drivers should do when encountering a vehicle travelling the wrong way towards oncoming traffic.

Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5, the OPP responded to 25 reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way. A collision occurred in five of the incidents and two people lost their lives in two of the crashes with 12 charges laid so far in five of the incidents, two of which are driving while ability impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

There were 182 wrong-way vehicle incidents on OPP-patrolled roads in 2017 and 207 so far this year.

When drivers encounter a vehicle travelling the wrong way towards oncoming traffic, they should immediately and safely pull over to the side of the road, call 9-1-1 and provide their location, a description of the vehicle and the licence plate number if possible.

The OPP is reminding drivers to pay full attention to the road and observe all directional signage, especially when driving on busy, multi-lane highways.

Federal inmate located

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad previously requested the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Burt John Carter is described as an indigenous male, 34 years of age, 5’6, 154 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. His head is possibly shaved completely or a Mohawk style.

He is serving an eight-year sentence for Robbery, Break and Enter, property and driving offences.

The offender is known to frequent the Brantford and Ohsweken areas.

OPP canines raise more than $28,000 for charity

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched its new 2019 Canine Unit Calendar at an event at General Headquarters. The event included 20 second- and third-graders from Monsignor Lee Catholic School, who were able to meet two OPP canines, one of whom is featured in this year’s calendar.

“It’s important to understand our past in order to have a good sense of what we want for our future, said Brad Blair, OPP deputy commissioner traffic safety and operational support. The annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar raises money to support the history of policing in the communities of Ontario, while also supporting the leaders of tomorrow by investing in the development of our youth. We thank all those who purchase our 2019 Canine Calendar, and appreciate your support of Ontario heritage and youth.”

This is the second annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar, which is created to generate charitable donations to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of the OPP Museum. As part of today’s event, the OPP Canine Unit presented two cheques, one to each of the two charities for $14,200. All of the donated funds, a total of $28,400, were raised from the sales of the 2018 Canine Unit Calendar.

“On behalf of the board of directors of the OPP Youth Foundation, I’d like to thank the OPP family, the Canine Unit and all who bought calendars last year and hopefully, will buy again this year, said Kevin Lehman, administrator, OPP Youth Foundation. Funds from calendar sales allow the OPP Youth Foundation to help young people do things that any child should be able to do: play sports, go on a school trip, take music lessons and more. It’s all about OPP members helping the youth of Ontario.

The 2019 Canine Calendar is now available. Each calendar costs $10, with all proceeds going to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of the OPP Museum. Calendars can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop (777 Memorial Ave., Orillia) or online.

The OPP Canine unit was formed in 1965, at which time only three teams were trained to provide support services to all of the OPP and other law enforcement agencies across the province. There are currently 27 teams, each team consisting of a dog and a handler. There are also an additional 16 dogs trained for specific detection duties.

