School enrolment fluctuates

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

With this week being back to school, the projected numbers for student enrolment for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) and Peel-District School Board (PDSB) 2018-2019 year are in, with a projected slight decrease in the former school board, and an increase in the latter board.

The numbers are just a projection, with the final tally to be made later in the year.

For PDSB, the projected numbers in Caledon between the elementary and secondary schools is 10,178, up from last year’s actual number of 9,623.

Here are projections for the elementary schools in Caledon: Allan Drive Middle School 503, Alloa Public School 726, Alton Public School 113, Belfountation Public School 162, Caledon Central Public School 366, Caledon East Public School 288, Ellwood Memorial Public School 417, Herb Campbell Public School 771, James Bolton Public School 512, James Grieve Public School 736, Macville Public School 345, Palgrave Public School 418, Southfields Village Public School 1,000, and the new school Tony Pontes Public School 493.

The projected numbers for Caledon’s high school are 1,350 for Humberview Secondary School, and 1,867 for Mayfield Secondary School.

For DPCDSB projected numbers are done every five years. In 2021, projected numbers for elementary schools are: Holy Family 172, St. John Paul II 610, St. John the Baptist 414, and St. Nicholas 562. St. Evans, top be opened in January next year, is projected to have 400 students.

For the high schools, Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary is projected to increase, which Bruce Campbell, DPCDSB’s General Manager for Communications & Community Relations, says is because of new residential development within the catchment area. He added that St. Michael Catholic Secondary is projected to decrease as a result of a decrease in enrolment in its feeder schools.

Across DPCDSB’s schools in Caledon, enrolment numbers are expected to be slightly lower, which Mr. Campbell explained as smaller cohorts of kindergarten students entering the school system.

