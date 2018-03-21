Minor Hawks battling it out in Tri-County championships

March 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
And then there were three.
A trio of Caledon Hawk squads remains on the ice for some springtime hockey, all battling for division supremacy in the Tri-County championships.
The novice AE Hawks took a commanding lead Sunday in the second game of their first-to-six-points series with the Guelph Jr. Gryphons, picking up their third and fourth points of the series with a 4-1 win at Caledon East.
With only one loss in the Tri-County tournament since being bounced from the OMHA playdowns in late February, the Hawks could take the championship tomorrow (Friday) in Guelph, though a Guelph win would give them the chance to win on home ice Monday evening.
The bantam AE Hawks are also one win away from a title after taking their first two games against the Orangeville Flyers, a 3-2 win in Caledon East Sunday before a 4-2 road victory Monday.
They will be looking for their ninth win in a row and series clincher at home tonight (Thursday).
The most senior team remaining are the minor midget AE Hawks, who will be looking to rebound from a 4-3 opening game loss to the Dundas Blues Sunday.
They had the chance to make up ground last night (Wednesday) in the second game in Caledon East (results were not known at press time), before heading to Dundas Friday and if necessary, returning home for game four Sunday.
All three will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the midget AE Hawks, who capped off their fifth convincing win in a row Saturday to take the Tri-County championship over the Orangeville Flyers.
The Hawks swept the Flyers in just one week’s time with 4-2, 5-3 and 6-1 wins, after ousting the Halton Hills Thunder in four games in the division’s semifinals.
For schedules, visit www.caledonminorhockey.com
