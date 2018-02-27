Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — Feb. 22, 2018

February 27, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert. F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Dominick Fischer Da Silva
The Grade 10 student was holding down one of the left wing positions on the varsity hockey team, which made it to the semi finals of ROPSSAA. He also played quarterback and wide receiver on the varsity football team, which made it to the playoffs. In the community, he plays rep hockey in the Orangeville Flyers’ organization. The 15-year-old lives in Orangeville.

Humberview Secondary School
Alyssa Seefried
This 15-year-old is part if the girls’ wrestling team, which won at the junior level of ROPSSAA and will be competing at the senior level this week. “I do a lot of fighting sports,” she commented, adding she decided to give wrestling a try. In the community, she’s active in karate, Ju, Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts at Canadian Black Belt Academy in Bolton. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Emma Grove
This Grade 12 student has been showing her prowess in nordic skiing, competing at ROPSSAA last week and coming in first individually and well as first in the team competition. OFSAA is due to start tomorrow. She was also a forward on the senior girls’ basketball team, which had good success until the semi finals. In addition to being co-president of the Athletic Association at school, she’s active in rugby and rowing. In the community, she used to ski in Collingwood and play rep basketball in the Caledon Cougars’ organization. The 17-year-old lives near Caledon village.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Tea Marcon
This 15-year-old plays defence on the school’s varsity hockey team, which is in second place in their division, and the members are looking forward to the playoffs. She played field hockey in the fall and is hoping to go out for ultimate Frisbee and outdoor lacrosse in the spring. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

         

