Innis remembers Chris Stockwell

February 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
The recent passing of former provincial cabinet minister Christ Stockwell carried special meaning for Caledon Councillor Jennifer Innis.
Inns had interned for Mr. Stockwell during his time as Labour Minister under Premier Mike Harris.
Mr. Stockwell died over the weekend of cancer. He was 60.
Inns, as a student, was working as an intern in the office of the Minister of Labour, who at the time was Jim Flaherty. But there was a shuffle after the 1999 election.
“Fortunately enough, I got Chris Stockwell,” she said, adding he gave her a job the following summer.
“Both of them had very different leadership styles,” Innis recalled, noting Mr. Stockwell was noticeably less formal than his predecessor. “He preferred to be ‘Chris,’ not ‘Minister.’”
“Chris had a memory like an encyclopedia,” Inns recalled, adding he was a stickler for procedure. She believes that made him effective in the legislature.
Inns is a regular panelist on the Jerry Agar Show on Newstalk 1010 Tuesday mornings, and Mr. Stockwell played an unwitting role in getting her that gig. He had been a panelist on Agar’s show, and she said she stopped by the station one time to surprise him, and that’s how she met Agar.
Inns also said she learned a lot from Mr. Stockwell.
“I learned the value of surrounding yourself with quality people if you’re going to be a good leader,” she said.
