Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Family Literacy Day is this Saturday

January 30, 2018

We may sometimes assume that literacy isn’t an issue here in Canada.

However, it isn’t something to take for granted. It is an important skill to maintain for our minds, just like exercise is important to maintain our bodies. It’s also important to engage in the act of reading and writing as families.

Family Literacy Day is a great reminder and a perfect opportunity for all of us to encourage and strengthen not only our own reading and writing skills, but also those of our children.

Family Literacy Day falls Jan. 27. ABC Life Literacy Canada founded this annual, national awareness initiative in 1999 with the aim of raising “awareness of the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.” The organization asserts that it is essential for parents (and caregivers) to make the time each day to read or perform a literacy-related activity with their children, as it is essential to their development and significantly improves their literacy skills with the added benefit of strengthening the skills of parents or caregivers. Furthermore, engaging in such activities can foster stronger relationships between families and set the stage for lifelong learning.

For more information on ABC Life Literacy Canada, please visit https://abclifeliteracy.ca

Here in Dufferin-Caledon, we are most fortunate to have outstanding public libraries with excellent resources, services and programs to encourage family literacy and inspire a passion for lifelong learning. Some of the libraries in the riding are also hosting terrific events to celebrate Family Literacy Day. The Caledon Public Library will be hosting its Family Literacy Day in conjunction with its official kick off of its 150th anniversary of continuous library service to Caledon celebrations. The event will be hosted Saturday at the Albion-Bolton Branch of the Caledon Public Library, at 150 Queen St. South, Bolton. The festivities, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer something for everyone, including an official kick off ceremony (which I will be attending), the launch of One Book One Caledon, Story Time with Mayor Allan Thompson, crafts, a winter indoor picnic, fun with the Caledon Parent-Child Centre, and special guest author, Ruth Ohi. For more information and details, please visit http://www.caledon.library.on.ca/150/kickoff-agenda.aspx

The Orangeville Public Library — Main Branch, at 1 Mill St., Orangeville, will also be hosting an event for Family Literacy Day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will surely be an exciting drop-in event for the whole family. The festivities include fun and interactive activities, as well as a special story time with local children’s author Carolyn J. Morris, which starts at 1 p.m. For more information and details, please visit https://www.orangeville.ca/events/2018/01/27/family-literacy-day

Come out and visit our local libraries in Dufferin-Caledon with your loved ones on Family Literacy Day Saturday! It will be a day full of fun for the whole family, while also strengthening everyone’s literacy skills and supporting lifelong learning.

