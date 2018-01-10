Uncategorized

Find your next job using LinkedIn

January 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Do you know how LinkedIn can help you find work?
Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services, in the Royal Courtyards in Bolton, is hosting a workshop, Find Your Next Job Using LinkedIn! with special guest Christine Gnass. This will be Jan. 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Back by popular demand, this workshop will help job seekers understand the value of updating their LinkedIn profile, and learn how to use features and workarounds to access paid options for free.
As a seasoned speaker with 21 years of experience in sales, hiring and management, Gnass will share her knowledge and expertise to help job seekers understand how to use LinkedIn to find work.
“LinkedIn is the social channel to use for job hunting,” she said. “Job seekers don’t always realize the need to build a profile a certain way in order to stand out to recruiters. We will address that and little-known tips on the free LinkedIn services job seekers can benefit from.”
Gnass has a business managing social media for companies, helping them grow their brand awareness and sales.
Space is limited. Book a seat by contacting Jobs Caledon at 905-584-2300 ext. 200 or jobs@ccs4u.org

         

