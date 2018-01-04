Tractor trailer driver charged

January 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
A 61-year-old Scarborough resident was charged early Saturday morning after a police officer noticed the way a tractor trailer was being driven.
Caledon OPP reports a white 2014 Freightliner was stopped at about 3:30 a.m. on Mayfield Road, east of Dixie Road. This was after the tractor almost hit a stationary police cruiser that had its emergency lights activated.
During the traffic stop, the officer determined that the driver’s ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol.
The driver was charged with impaired driving, and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol.
