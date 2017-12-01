Several families honoured for their years in farming

December 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
There is no Farm Family of the Year in Peel for 2017.
Instead, there are about 40 of them.
In recognition of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Peel Federation of Agriculture last week recognized numerous families that have been farming in the area from 150 years or more.
Federation President Ryan Wright pointed out it’s another way to educate the public on what agriculture is all about.
“If it wasn’t for the farmers, they wouldn’t have much to eat,” he remarked.
Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Keith Currie was impressed with the number of farm families who have been operating for so long in the ares.
“You should be very proud of the families here in Peel,” he remarked, adding it’s incredible how they have all stuck together for so long. “You guys are true farm families.”
Niagara resident Bill Hodgson, chair of the Golden Horseshoe Food and Farming Alliance, was also on hand with congratulations for the families being recognized.
“This community is really well-represented,” he remarked. “The farm community might be small, but they are absolutely mighty when it comes to food on our table, and our economy.”
Nicole French, 4-H ambassador, also offered congratulations to the families on their accomplishments.
“You really need to pat yourselves on the back,” she said.
The families receiving recognition were Howard Ackroyd, Caitlin Armstrong, Lucas Armstrong, Peter Armstrong, Philip Armstrong, Richard Armstrong, Tiegan Armstrong, Bob Brander, Edward Carberry, Rick Carberry, Mary Currie, John Davis, Bob and Glen Early, Tom French, Joe Gray, Wayne Innis, Paul Johnston, James Johnston, Clark Judge, Darryl Judge, Deborah Judge, Glen Judge, Emil Kolb, Larry Laidlaw, Don Lyons, Dwight Matson, Bruce McClure, Gord and John McClure, Norm McClure, Wayne McClure, Murray Mellow, Darren Mountain, Gary Mountain, William Newhouse, David Piercey, Allan Thompson, David Thompson, Bryon Wilson and Suzanne Wilson.
