Caledon lacrosse player gets athletic scholarship to Detroit

November 22, 2017
By Bill Rea
Chelsea Crang has always been on top of her game when it comes to field lacrosse, and it’s paid off in rich benefits.
The latest one is an athletic scholarship to Detroit Mercy University starting in September.
The 18-year-old Caledon village resident is currently studying at Wilfrid Laurier University, but will be heading to school in Michigan, come the next academic year.
The Mayfield Secondary School graduate has been playing field lacrosse for about 13 years, getting her start in the Orangeville Northmen organization. There was also some family tradition involved. “My dad used to play,” she said.
Her years of playing saw Crang going to several tournament in the U.S., eventually resulting in emails from groups who were scouting her.
The overtures from Detroit Mercy connected.
“I sort of had a feeling,” she said, adding she also knew some people who went there. “It had a certain vibe to it.”
In terms of a career, Crang said she’s interested in social work, of being involved in the criminal justice system, possibly as a lawyer.
But lacrosse is going to be occupying much of her attention when she gets to Detroit.
“I have a passion for it,’” she said.
The lacrosse program at Detroit Mercy was appealing to her as well.
“They’re highly competitive, both physically and mentally,” she said. “They do well.”
She’s also met some of her future teammates.
“They’re great,” she declared. “They’re really good players and very nice people.”
Another advantage about Detroit Mercy is it’s close; about a four-hour drive away.
“I didn’t want to be too far from home,” she said.
Having spent some time on the campus, Crang said she’s been impressed by what she’s seen.
“It’s a beautiful campus,” she said.
