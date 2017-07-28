911

Stolen property recovered in town

July 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 41-year-old man from Caledon has been charged in connection with the theft of mini excavator (Bobcat) from Toronto.
Caledon OPP reports officers from the Street Crime Unit started an investigation in May into the missing equipment. As a result, a search warrant was executed at a home in Caledon.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and altering, destroying or removing a vehicle identification number.

         

