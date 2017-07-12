CCS getting $1.4 million to renew LIFE for Youth

July 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson was pleased to learn that Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has approved $1,460,240 in Skills Link funding to Caledon Community Services’ (CCS) for its LIFE for Youth program.
The funding provided by ESDC will renew the LIFE for Youth program for three years. Since its launch in 2008, it has successfully delivered employability and skills development training to 240 Caledon youth.
“This is terrific news for youth in Caledon,” Tilson declared. “LIFE for Youth has become an invaluable program and CCS may now continue to provide this outstanding program to help ensure our community’s youth have the essential skills training and work experience needed for today’s competitive job market. I’ve supported this program since its inception and I was pleased to support this three-year funding renewal.”
Participants in the LIFE for Youth program develop important life and job skills through workshops on topics such as time management, effective communication and conflict resolution. Based on their career plans, they gain work experience through job placements with local businesses in the community.
Monty Laskin, CEO of CCS, shared his excitement with the continuation of this community program.
“We’re grateful that our government is investing in our community’s youth,” he remarked. “That investment is matched by the time and attention given these young people by CCS and local employers. We’re all working towards the same thing, a bright future for youth through expert training that prepares them for an interesting and rewarding work career.”
