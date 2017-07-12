MPP Jones sitting on committee reviewing Changing Workplaces

July 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is taking part this month in hearings on the review of changing workplaces.
Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017 (known as the Changing Workplaces review) was sent to the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs and public hearings are taking place this week and next.
From July 10 to 14, committee members are holding meetings in Thunder Bay, North Bay, Ottawa, Kingston and Windsor-Essex. Next week, July 17 to the 21, the committee is meeting in London, Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Jones will be sitting as a committee member July 18 in Kitchener-Waterloo.
“I have heard from many individuals and business owners who have shared their opinions with me on this issue,” Jones commented. “Forming the committee early in the process speaks to the importance of finding out what these changes mean to Ontarians. I am pleased to sit as part of the committee to hear from the larger community.”
Presenters to the committee have already been selected, but committee hearings can be viewed online daily. Visit Jones’s website at www.sylviajonesmpp.ca and find the link to the committee hearings.
