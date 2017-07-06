Injuries after Porterfield Road crash

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP reports charges are pending after a two-vehicle accident June 21 at the intersection of County Road 109 and Porterfield Road in the northwest portion of Caledon.
Police report the incident took place around 1 p.m. and involved a blue 2007 Hyundai travelling south on Porterfield and a white 2017 Hino (cube van) heading west on County Road 109. Preliminary investigation indicated the southbound Hyundai entered into the intersection and collided with the westbound Hino. This intersection is controlled by traffic lights.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to hospital with serious injuries and two passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Hino was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending following the results of the investigation.
Any persons who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact Constable Eric Kerr at 905-584-2241.
