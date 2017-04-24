Atom Hawks capture March Madness Tournament

April 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
What a way to end the season.
Both the atom A and atom AA Caledon Hawks were golden recently at the Toronto Avalanche’s March Madness Tournament, one last weekend hoorah in the rep schedule.
The Hawks’ squads were the only representatives of Caledon hockey, with both making undefeated runs to the finals.
The As opened up Friday with a statement, taking down the nearby NobleKing Knights by a score of 6-2. Following up with a 2-1 win over Grimsby Friday afternoon, they took down both the Clarington Toros and Richmond Hill Stars Saturday to advance to the semifinal match.
There they once again met the Stars, cruising to the afternoon’s final 9-2.
Grimsby was the last opponent to beat, having come the closest to solving Caledon in the round robin. It was once again a close match, with Caledon coming out on top 2-1.
The atom AAs were just as relentless against their opposing goaltenders, putting up seven goals against the Mississauga North Stars in their opener. They followed with another seven-goal performance against Stoney Creek, before advancing to the semifinals on the back of a 3-2 win over the Guelph Gryphons.
A 5-3 win over Stoney Creek booked their ticket to the final, where they took the title in a 3-2 win over Mississauga.
You must be logged in to post a comment.