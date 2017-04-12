WEDNESDAY NIGHT CHAMPIONS CROWNED
The Bolton Wednesday Night Senior Men’s Hockey League crowned a champion at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena in front of a packed house April 5 to conclude another fun, action-packed season. First place Oriana Financial squared off against third place Four Corners Bakery in what could be described as spirited finish to the 2016-17 season. On the strength of rookie Ryan Toomey’s six-point night, the strong defensive play of veteran’s Vince Castellucci and Milo Naccarato and a tremendous goaltending performance by a young Greg Harrison, Four Corners emerged as Champions topping Oriana 9-5. The players pictured here include Peter Greco Jr. (team rep), Anthony Prosdocimo, Colin McGrath, Dennis Blackman, Donny Baldassarra, Emilio Naccarato, Greg Harrison, Matt Temple, Paul Adams, Scott Andrews, Vince Castellucci, Ryan Toomey, Rob Wlodarczyk and Chris Danelon. The League wishes to recognize and thank the sponsorship contributions of Kings of The Ice Memorabilia, Four Corners Bakery, MVS Design, The Rose Purdue Team, St. Louis Bar and Grill and Oriana Financial.