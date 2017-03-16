Suspects sought after Bolton home broken into last Wednesday

March 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP officers were called to deal with a home break-in already in progress March 8.
Police report the call was received at about 11:50 a.m. and the incident was at an address on Autumn Oak Court in Bolton. The investigation revealed that three male suspects gained entry by force through a door of the home. The suspects stole jewelry items and then fled on foot.
Police immediately responded in the area and commenced a search for the suspects. As a precautionary measure, four public schools were placed in a hold and secure mode while the search for the suspects was conducted.
Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit attended to assist with the search and police located and arrested one male suspect a short time later in the Allan Drive area.
At approximately 12:50 p.m., police were advised that a male, matching the description of one of the suspects from the break and enter, had stolen an unattended vehicle, a blue 2003 Toyota Rav4 with Canada Post signage on the roof, from the area of Sterne Street. This stolen vehicle was later recovered in Mississauga.
A ground search for the remaining suspect was completed, however he was not located. Police located and recovered a quantity of abandoned stolen property from several locations in the area during their search for the suspects. At the completion of the search, the hold and secure request was lifted and schools dismissed normally.
As a result of the police investigation, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.
The two remaining suspects are still being sought. One is a dark-skinned male, possibly wearing sunglasses. The other is a dark-skinned male, approximately five feet seven inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, black/charcoal coloured toque, dark shirt or T-shirt.
Police are asking any residents living within the encompassed areas south of King Street, east of Regional Road 50/Queen Street, west of Albion Vaughn Road and north of Industrial Road, to review any surveillance camera footage that they may have from their exterior of their residence between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 8 for images of the suspects. Police are also asking residents to check their properties for any stolen items that may have been abandoned by the suspects during their flight.
If any surveillance images or stolen property is located, or if there is any information about this break and enter, contact Constable Melissa Sheardown or Detective Constable Rob Readman at 905-584-2241, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca
Police are reminding the public to contact the OPP Communications Centre immediately at 1-888-310-1122 to report any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area. Information such as suspect physical descriptions, suspect vehicles and direction of travel are useful tools for investigators.
