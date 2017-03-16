911

Suspects sought after Bolton home broken into last Wednesday

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP officers were called to deal with a home break-in already in progress March 8.
Police report the call was received at about 11:50 a.m. and the incident was at an address on Autumn Oak Court in Bolton. The investigation revealed that three male suspects gained entry by force through a door of the home. The suspects stole jewelry items and then fled on foot.
Police immediately responded in the area and commenced a search for the suspects. As a precautionary measure, four public schools were placed in a hold and secure mode while the search for the suspects was conducted.
Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit attended to assist with the search and police located and arrested one male suspect a short time later in the Allan Drive area.
At approximately 12:50 p.m., police were advised that a male, matching the description of one of the suspects from the break and enter, had stolen an unattended vehicle, a blue 2003 Toyota Rav4 with Canada Post signage on the roof, from the area of Sterne Street. This stolen vehicle was later recovered in Mississauga.
A ground search for the remaining suspect was completed, however he was not located. Police located and recovered a quantity of abandoned stolen property from several locations in the area during their search for the suspects. At the completion of the search, the hold and secure request was lifted and schools dismissed normally.
As a result of the police investigation, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.
The two remaining suspects are still being sought. One is a dark-skinned male, possibly wearing sunglasses. The other is a dark-skinned male, approximately five feet seven inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, black/charcoal coloured toque, dark shirt or T-shirt.
Police are asking any residents living within the encompassed areas south of King Street, east of Regional Road 50/Queen Street, west of Albion Vaughn Road and north of Industrial Road, to review any surveillance camera footage that they may have from their exterior of their residence between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 8 for images of the suspects. Police are also asking residents to check their properties for any stolen items that may have been abandoned by the suspects during their flight.
If any surveillance images or stolen property is located, or if there is any information about this break and enter, contact Constable Melissa Sheardown or Detective Constable Rob Readman at 905-584-2241, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca
Police are reminding the public to contact the OPP Communications Centre immediately at 1-888-310-1122 to report any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area. Information such as suspect physical descriptions, suspect vehicles and direction of travel are useful tools for investigators.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Groves on committee — Region seeking lawyers to defend Bolton expansion

By Bill Rea Peel Region will be looking for lawyers to defend its position on the expansion of Bolton, and Councillor Annette Groves will be ...

WOMEN LEARN ABOUT FLIGHT AT BFC Last week was Women in Aviation Week, and Brampton Flight Centre marked the occasion by giving women and girls interested in flight the chance to see what it’s like. Toronto resident Jenny Yin, who works for a software company that provides equipment for aircraft, was trying her hand at a simulator. Photo by Bill Rea

WOMEN LEARN ABOUT FLIGHT AT BFC

         

Register for ball hockey

The Caledon Minor Ball Hockey League is getting off the ground, with programs starting for kids aged three to 17. There will be an in-person ...

Board holding session on 21st century teaching

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of the Peel District School Board, along with Trustee Stan Cameron, will be holding an information night on the board’s ...

Former MP Stevens died

By Bill Rea The Caledon Citizen learned last week of the death of former MP, and minister in two Progressive Conservative governments, Sinclair Stevens. Mr. ...

Tilson not moving aside for O’Leary, or anyone

By Bill Rea In terms of his political career, Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson is staying put for now. Rumours have been circulating this week that Conservative ...

Aquatics facility still slated for SouthFields Village

By Bill Rea The issue of which phase of the Mayfield West development should get an aquatics facility has not gone away. Indeed, Councillor Barb ...

Yard waste collection starts in Peel

Residents of urban areas of Caledon, as well as the Cities of Brampton and Mississauga, are advised that yard waste collection started Monday (March 13). ...

Ticket worth $159,000 unclaimed

Time is running out for the holder of a Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton to claim a big prize. Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ...

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers — Dating incidents explored

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...