Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics
March 1, 2017 ·
Caledon Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey were representing the Town and Peel Region Saturday in the Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The unseasonably-warm temperatures meant the water wasn’t as cold as it might have been.
Photo by Bill Rea
There were many local and area residents and officials on hand Saturday for the third annual Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The event was held outside the Peel Regional Police Association Building in Brampton, and attracted a host of people ready to take a frigid plunge in support of the cause. Participants got off a little easy, as the temperatures were unseasonable warm for February, although not hot enough to make an outdoor dip attractive. Special Olympian Jason Scorcia of Bolton threw caution to the wind as he threw himself into the drink, while Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey waited their turn. “Jason challenged us,” Innis said, observing she and Downey were the only two Peel Regional councillors taking part. “I think we’re just more adventurist,” Downey added.
Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans looked just a little apprehensive as she jumped into the water.
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services Platoon Chief Paul Bebbington, a resident of Cheltenham, took the Plunge.