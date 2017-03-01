Uncategorized

Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics

March 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey were representing the Town and Peel Region Saturday in the Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The unseasonably-warm temperatures meant the water wasn’t as cold as it might have been. Photo by Bill Rea
Caledon Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey were representing the Town and Peel Region Saturday in the Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The unseasonably-warm temperatures meant the water wasn’t as cold as it might have been. Photo by Bill Rea

Caledon Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey were representing the Town and Peel Region Saturday in the Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The unseasonably-warm temperatures meant the water wasn’t as cold as it might have been.
Photo by Bill Rea

There were many local and area residents and officials on hand Saturday for the third annual Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The event was held outside the Peel Regional Police Association Building in Brampton, and attracted a host of people ready to take a frigid plunge in support of the cause. Participants got off a little easy, as the temperatures were unseasonable warm for February, although not hot enough to make an outdoor dip attractive. Special Olympian Jason Scorcia of Bolton threw caution to the wind as he threw himself into the drink, while Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey waited their turn. “Jason challenged us,” Innis said, observing she and Downey were the only two Peel Regional councillors taking part. “I think we’re just more adventurist,” Downey added.

There were many local and area residents and officials on hand Saturday for the third annual Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The event was held outside the Peel Regional Police Association Building in Brampton, and attracted a host of people ready to take a frigid plunge in support of the cause. Participants got off a little easy, as the temperatures were unseasonable warm for February, although not hot enough to make an outdoor dip attractive. Special Olympian Jason Scorcia of Bolton threw caution to the wind as he threw himself into the drink, while Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey waited their turn. “Jason challenged us,” Innis said, observing she and Downey were the only two Peel Regional councillors taking part. “I think we’re just more adventurist,” Downey added.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans looked just a little apprehensive as she jumped into the water.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans looked just a little apprehensive as she jumped into the water.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services Platoon Chief Paul Bebbington, a resident of Cheltenham, took the Plunge.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services Platoon Chief Paul Bebbington, a resident of Cheltenham, took the Plunge.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

It might still be winter, but the weather Family Day Monday was too nice for many to stay at home. Normal winter activities might not have been possible, but there were still fun events to help people mark the holiday. These colourful members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers were performing at the fifth Annual Family Day Wassailing Festival at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery. Photo by Bill Rea

Family Day was celebrated throughout Caledon Monday

Bad night’s sleep raises awareness of homelessness

By Bill Rea It was a lousy night’s sleep Friday for Mayor Allan Thompson and Councillor Johanna Downey. They slept in their vehicles in a ...

World Day of Prayer March 3

Services are planned locally to mark World Day of Prayer March 3. The Bolton area service will start at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church ...

Jobs Caledon workshop explains using emotional intelligence to find job

Ever wonder how you can influence your success while looking for work or at home? Jobs Caledon, at Caledon Community Services, is hosting a workshop, ...

Ontario Trillium grant will help fund Mayfield arena revamp

The Town of Caledon is the successful recipient of a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) for $500,000 for the Mayfield Recreation Complex’s arena ...

‘Moving’ experiences explored at Townhall Players

By Bill Rea Most people will agree it’s a benefit to have parents who are attentive, but not necessarily adhesive. And does anyone really want ...

Caledon Concert Band steeped in the community’s history

By Constance Scrafield Except for a number of years after the Second World War, there has been a community band in Caledon since the 1850s ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 A Charity Boutique Sale in support of Che’s Place Youth Centre will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connect ...