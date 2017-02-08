Uncategorized

Ribbon cut to open Che’s Place

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There was a large crowd on hand Sunday for an open house and ribbon cutting at Che’s Place in Bolton.
The facility, located in the Bolton Professional Building on Martha Street, is a youth centre set up to honour the memory and spirit of Francesco Molinaro. The 18-year-old Bolton resident was stabbed to death in an incident in May in Wasaga Beach. He was known to his family and friends as Che.
Operated under the auspices of the Optimist Club, Che’s Place is open to all, although the target group is youths aged 13 to 18. The sign on the door reads “Don’t cry for me; Smile for me.” It provides a safe, friendly, positive environment to meet and gather. There are a number of amenities, including a TV, games area, music room, etc.
The whole facility has been a joint effort between many in the community who got together and saw the need to support local young people.
Che’s Place will be operating Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturdays from noon to 1 a.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

Family and friends of Francesco Molinaro cut the ribbon to officially open Che’s Place, a youth centre in Bolton in memory of Molinaro, who was killed Victoria Day weekend in Wasaga Beach. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

Family and friends of Francesco Molinaro cut the ribbon to officially open Che's Place, a youth centre in Bolton in memory of Molinaro, who was killed Victoria Day weekend in Wasaga Beach.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

