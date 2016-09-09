CELEBRATING ANOTHER SUMMER AT KC SWIM SCHOOL
September 9, 2016 ·
Staff at KC Swim School held end-of-summer session Awards Celebration Aug. 19 at the Kolb Pool on Mount Hope Road. There were 16 children who were recognized for their hard work, strong effort, dedication to practise and willingness to take safe risks while learning in the water. The students were Samantha Flagiello, Selena Gustinelli, Juliana Gonsalves, Aimee Latendresse, Noah Lombardi, Abbie Martin-Robbins, Jacob McGibbon, Annabelle Romano, Alessia Rizzi, Madelene Scarfo, Xavier Solano, Nina Soor, Christopher Strzalka, Marcus Strzalka, Ava Vidiri and Makaylah White.
Photo submitted