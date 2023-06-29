Upcoming golf tournament raising money for cancer research

June 29, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

A local company is hosting a charitable golf tournament next month.

On August 10, Yournesta Financial (Bolton) and Vella Real Estate Group are hosting their third annual Swing Fore Cancer charity golf tournament. The tournament will begin at 12 noon at Nobleton Lakes Golf Club.

The tournament is being held in support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation as it is a cause that’s close to the heart of the tournament hosts.

“The fight against breast cancer is something that means a lot to us,” said Johnny Suppa and Danny Cardoso from Yournesta Financial. They said many people have a loved one, friend, or know someone who has been impacted by the disease.

Suppa and Cardoso said they’re proud to be hosting their tournament for the third time, and are hoping to build on the success of last year’s tournament which raised over $15,000. They said it promises to be a fun-filled day on the course, and each participant will get a barbeque lunch, gift bag, and access to on-course stations.

Tickets for the tournament are $225 per golfer ($900 per foursome). Individuals or companies looking to sponsor a hole can do so for $500. Hole sponsors are welcome to set up and promote their business at the hole they sponsored.

Those interested in signing up for the tournament can do so online at the following link: tinyurl.com/2023sfc3. Interested parties can also sign up for the tournament by calling Cardoso at 416-882-4172.

Readers Comments (0)