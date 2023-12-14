U14 Caledon Hawks’ Food Drive and Bottle Collection embraces true meaning of giving

December 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Hawks U14 BB rep squad has struggled this year on the ice, but their charitable spirit is championship-calibre.

The 14 intrepid rep players displayed their Christmas cheer by setting their team’s Food Drive collection target at 500 pounds with all canned goods and other non-perishable items going to “The Exchange” in Bolton. Although the team has had some tough puck luck during their season thus far, their ability to battle food insecurity has been top notch.

The young Hawks exceeded their Food Drive goal by collecting 515 pounds of food and, through a related bottle drive, they were able to cash in $42 worth of bottles at the Beer Store through their door-to-door efforts.

Neighbors were clearly impressed by the boys’ charitable actions and contributed cash if they didn’t have bottles to donate.

Consequently, the Hawks were able to donate a total of $70 to the “The Exchange” along with their quarter-ton of food.

Caledon Hawks U14 BB Head Coach Joe Galluccio—speaking on behalf of the coaching staff that includes Assistant Coaches James Marjadsingh, Ryan Gulyas and Paolo Baldassarra – described the importance of this collection for his hockey team.

“We are extremely proud of the players for working as a team off the ice for a great cause that is larger than just a game. Giving back to the community in which we play gives us a sense of unity and it humbles players, parents, and staff.”

“Developing off the ice is just as important as on the ice. Not everyone is fortunate to play the game of hockey and many families are in need these days. This was the players’ way of gathering in unity to win in the game of life. This is a true example that at any age we can all get involved, do our part, to help others. We play for the Caledon Hawks; many sponsors believed in us not just to play hockey, but also represent goodness and act of giving.”

Silvana Robinson, a Team Parent and Head of Sponsorships for the U14 Hawks, helped coordinate the collections and was “ecstatic about the team’s energy.”

Robinson, whose son Lucas plays for the team, was impressed by the boys’ enthusiasm to help others less fortunate than them.

“This season has been about their hockey development, but we wanted to make a point as a group that people need help in our community. We may be losing on the ice so far this season, but we’re winning for the community and, in a way, this is a much bigger victory for our players. The buzz and enthusiasm the kids had on November 18 was priceless and the players really grew as a team off the ice. It was truly rewarding in many ways.”

The U14 players also articulated the good feelings created by their Food Drive and Bottle Collection. Luca noted that, “We did this to help people in need” and Julian added that “We did this because it’s God’s work and to donate to people who have less than us. It makes us feel good and that we did something good in our hearts. Even though it’s been a tough season, we are still dedicated to making a difference in our community.”

Lucas R saw the importance of providing for families and he outlined some life lessons he learned.

“[Our collection] feeds families meals they don’t have, and it brought our team closer together. It was an amazing experience, I learned a lot about the needs in our area, and working together as team.”

Jack said he was pleased by the good feeling created by community service with his teammates: “It felt good to do good deeds for our community and I enjoyed working together with my team” – and Nicholas noted that, “It made me feel proud being on this team and helping the people who need it most in our community.”

Leo reinforced Jack and Nicholas’s sentiments.

“It felt good because I was helping other people in need, it’s a good feeling to help people.”

Bryan added that “It felt fun, going around with my team. I can see myself doing this again.”

Thomas talked about the importance of giving back: “It felt good giving back to the community and it felt good helping others who need it most” while Ben discussed the importance of helping families and expressed his gratitude about playing for the Caledon Hawks.

“It was good to do the food drive to help the families in our community and give back to our town. It made me feel thankful for the food I have at home and lucky to play for the Caledon Hawks. My favourite part of the hockey season so far is seeing all my friends improve so much from when we first practiced together to where we are now, and really join together as a team.”

The Region of Peel is a much better place because the U14 Caledon Hawks have grasped the true spirit of the Christmas season and contributed to the greater good. Well done, boys!

If you’re interested in donating to “The Exchange,” you can donate canned goods and other non-perishables at 55 Healey Road in Bolton or call 905-584-2300.

Readers Comments (0)