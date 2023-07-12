Town to waive rental fees for upcoming Motionball Marathon of Sport event

Registration is open for September 16 event, which will be held at Edelweiss Park in Bolton

By Zachary Roman

A local non-profit received a boost at a recent Council meeting.

At Caledon Council’s July 11 General Committee meeting, Ward 6 Councillor Cosimo Napoli put forward a motion asking that the Town provide a grant to help with this year’s Motionball Caledon event.

Motionball Caledon is being held on September 16 at Edelweiss Park in Bolton and will be a day of athletic competition and fundraising alongside Special Olympics athletes from Caledon.

Napoli asked that the Town provide a grant of $2,500 to cover the costs of rental fees for Edelweiss Park. In his motion, he explained to Council that Motionball is a national non-profit “that empowers young Canadians to be leaders in their communities, raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics.”

He noted that 70 per cent of funds raised from the event will go to Special Olympics Ontario, 25 per cent will go to the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, and five per cent will go towards the #NoGoodWay campaign. The campaign is a national mission to end the use of the R-word.

Council approved Napoli’s request on consent and the Town will cover the park rental fees for Motionball Caledon 2023.

Registration for the event is now open, and there’s opportunities to volunteer at it or sponsor it too. Those interested can go online to motionball.com/caledon.

