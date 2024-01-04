Tigers Sweetheart Tournament fills up fast; teams from around the province will play

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers will host their annual Sweetheart Tournament from January 26 to 28 at various local venues, and the tournament is already booked solid.

This will be the 44th year the local girls’ hockey club has hosted the tournament.

With over 70 teams coming to Orangeville to play, this tournament provides a lot of hockey action and boosts the local economy.

In addition to constant games on local ice, the tournament also features a skills competition where the players go up against each other on the ice to showcase their hockey skills. This is a popular event during the tournament that provides a lot of exciting action and gives players the chance to really stand out as skilled players.

Games are played at the Alder Street Arena and Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville, as well as at the Ice Corral at Teen Ranch and a couple of other nearby local arenas.

The tournament will feature teams from U9 to U18 and senior teams, with several divisions within those categories. In total, there are 22 divisions eligible to play.

The Sweetheart Tournament was founded in 1978 and is named after the original girl’s hockey league in Orangeville. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most respected girl’s tournaments in the province, with many hockey centres making a special effort to be part of the action in Orangeville.

The Tigers organization has teams ranging from U9 to U18 and senior division teams.

It will be a busy season for the Tigers as they also prepare to host two other tournaments.

The Winter Classic Tournament for U9, U11, U13, U15, U18, and senior teams will get underway from February 2 to 4 at local venues.

In addition, the Club will host the March Madness Jamboree on March 2-3, featuring the younger teams up to U9.

There is still a lot of girls’ hockey on the schedules for this season, and Tigers teams are doing well.

