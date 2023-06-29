Sure it’s been busy but that’s no excuse

June 29, 2023 · 0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

June is a particularly busy month on the calendar.

We’re asked to acknowledge and honour a number of significant dates and events, chief among them Pride month and National Indigenous History Month along with National Indigenous People’s Day.

With perhaps less fanfare, or certainly at least on a more personal vs. nationwide level, we also celebrate Father’s Day and the arrival of summer on June 21. For many Grade 8, Grade 12, College or University students it’s graduation and prom time. Here at home, we even celebrated Caledon Day.

You know what we are not celebrating? Canada Day, and that’s a shame. Sure, June has been a busy month but that’s no excuse not to celebrate the birth of our nation.

Maybe you’ll think I’m being a little “nitpicky” but especially after the last few years with Covid restrictions and “freedom fighters” co-opting our nation’s flag, stripping it of meaning and causing those of us who wish to fly it proudly to question whether we should, I feel strongly that communities across our great nation, including Caledon, should embrace the full-fledged celebration of Canada Day. To me, that includes festivals, parties and picnics, but it also includes fireworks.

Caledon Day was a great event. The first ever Pride Walk in Caledon took place which was significant and very much something to be celebrated. A variety of culturally significant performances also were featured on the main stage, although sadly missing was any recognition of Indigenous history, culture or heritage; an unfortunate oversight at any time but especially in a month meant to honour Indigenous history. There were vendors and a fundraiser for Caledon Community Services, craft beverages and yes, there were fireworks – a cool celebration of all things Caledon but not necessarily of all things “Canada.”

Now, as I understand it, we are without a featured Canada Day celebration this year and certainly without Canada Day fireworks, in part because apparently, the Town has “been busy” with all these other various events, and it’s alleged, did not/does not see the need to celebrate again so soon. That means no fireworks so there will be no gathering at Albion Hills to enjoy the shared experience of our nation’s birth by celebrating together.

This is according to at least one or two of our elected representatives. Perhaps the thinking is that some parts of Caledon are close to York Region while others close to Brampton and finally, still other parts of Caledon are nice and close to Orangeville meaning residents will simply drive to one of those locations to watch fireworks. Perhaps it’s good practice for what might be to come when the Region of Peel folds and as the “child” of the divorce we’ll be shunted back and forth to our various step-parents for the holidays.

I do acknowledge, and I’m looking forward to, the Strawberry Festival in Caledon Village. If you are so inclined, MP Seeback is cooking breakfast at the Alton Legion. Various independent businesses and farms and market-style facilities are hosting events, and the night before Canada Day there is a tractor pull in Bolton.

However, sadly, no actual Canada Day specific events are planned and busy or not, I think that’s an oversight on the Town’s part. Plenty of people complained about the rainbow flag painted behind Southfields Community Centre, and still others worried about the influence of a drag performer on young and impressionable minds. Some moaned about a band that was flown here from Saskatchewan instead of featuring local performers on Caledon Day.

No doubt for some, a breakfast date with a politician is not their idea of fun. You know what IS fun? You know what typically WON’T cause any griping, controversy or complaints? Gathering together as a community in celebration of this amazing country we are blessed enough to call home.

So many of us chose to be here, to seek a better, brighter future, and are also invested in doing the work of reconciliation with respect to those who were here first.

So, while we might question three Canadian flags flying from the back of a pickup truck with “F$$k Trudeau” written on them, chances are, those that choose to raise the flag on Canada Day are united in our common belief that Canada is awesome. It would have been nice to share in some fireworks along with the rest of the country to help put the finishing touches on the party.

Readers Comments (0)