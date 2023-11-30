Stitching love into action: Orange thREADs donation to Family Transition Place provide comfort, support

Orange thREADs, the Orangeville Public Library’s stitchery group, made their annual donation of knitted, crocheted, and quilted items to Family Transition Place (FTP) on November 21. The group has made spreading warmth throughout the community – and beyond – a focal point each year.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month and is made up of members from around the community who are passionate about knitting, crocheting, or quilting. It’s an opportunity for fabric artists to come together and share in their passion.

“The generosity of Orange thREADs is boundless,” said Shannon McGrady, Program and Research Coordinator at the Orangeville Public Library. “With every stitch they exemplify our values and goals; they connect our community, they discover new friendships and opportunities, and through their continued kindness, they help us all to soar.”

Over the fall, the group donated to a total of three groups – the Rotary Club, the IODE Yellow Briar Chapter, and Family Transition Place.

In September, they presented Rotary Club Member Sylvia Bradley with over 100 baby hats, receiving blankets, and baby afghans created by members of the group. The items will be given to midwives who work in the mountainous regions of Panama to distribute to families.

October’s donation to the IODE Yellow Briar Chapter consisted of gifts for seniors, to be included in the organization’s annual senior Christmas gift bags.

On November 21, Orange thREADs presented a table full of blankets, wash cloths, dolls, toys, hats, and more to Kelly Lee, Community Engagement and Development Specialist at Family Transition Place. The group has been donating to the organization since 2015.

“The hand-crafted items from the thoughtful members of Orange thREADS mean so much to everyone here at Family Transition Place because they provide comfort and support to the women and children who access our services,” said Lee.

Lee noted part of what makes donations like these so powerful for those who receive them is that the impact extends beyond its practical use.

“Knowing that someone made that blanket with love can provide some security and a sense of reassurance to a woman going through a difficult time,” added Lee. “Each of the adorable toys that were handmade and donated are also a source of comfort and happiness to the children who receive them.”

The donated items will be given to women and children who receive services at Family Transition Place. Some of the items, such as washcloths, slippers, and hats, will be given to those who need practical items. Many of the items will be given to those who need extra support and hope.

Orange thREADs will also be making a donation to the Orangeville Food Bank later this year.

To learn more about the group visit orangevillelibrary.ca/orangethreads.

