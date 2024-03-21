Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery to help local animals in need

March 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is springing into a new season by hosting a lottery fundraiser aimed at helping animals in need.

Tickets for the Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery are now available for the April 25 Grand Prize draw as well as tickets for two early bird draws planned for April 4 and April 18.

“This time of year, Ontario SPCA animal centres often see an influx of orphaned animals, as well as mothers with their babies,” said Stephanie Miller, OSPCA Vice President of development, in a press release. “The Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is an exciting way to make a difference in an animal’s life.”

The jackpot is now at nearly $20,000, and the pot is growing, with five weeks remaining.

The Ontario SPCA, which has a location in Orangeville, added that their animal centres across the provide typically see an increase in the number of kittens and puppies coming into their care during the spring months.

The registered charity does not receive any annual governments so they rely on the support of donations from community members to help change the lives of vulnerable animals.

“By purchasing a ticket in the Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, you’re providing shelter and care for an animal in need,” said the Ontario SPCA.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to win $500 for each of the early bird draws. The grand prize pot for the Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery grows as people buy tickets.

The OSPCA said the winner of their holiday lottery took home more than $74,000.

Tickets for the Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery can be purchased online at www.ontariospcalottery.ca.

Readers Comments (0)