Smart Headwaters Campaign raises $825,000 at annual fundraising gala

The 24th Annual Headwaters Foundation Gala was a resounding success, raising a historic $825,000 (NET) in one evening for Smart Headwaters, the campaign to bring MRI and other needed equipment to the local hospital.

The fundraising evening, which took place on Friday, September 8, kicked off with the announcement that George and Bonnie Ledson are donating $100,000 to Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s (HHCF) campaign.

“This was an unexpected and exciting surprise to all those in attendance,” said HHCC in a press release. “The Ledsons have long been supporters of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. Their remarkable generosity created great momentum for donations to follow throughout the evening and inspired others to make significant contributions as well.”

Speaking on behalf of the Gala Committee, Chair Jenn Conroy said, “This year’s event was the most successful Gala to date! We are so incredibly proud of our community and are already looking forward to next year.”

K.C. Carruthers, Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO said, “What an unforgettable evening of fundraising for our hospital. I am absolutely thrilled to share that the Denim & Diamonds Gala was the Foundation’s most successful event of any kind! I want to sincerely thank all those involved including sponsors, volunteers, attendees, staff and most importantly the Gala Committee. Great appreciation goes out to the Gala Committee who work tirelessly to make this event so special year after year. It is truly transformational for health care in our community.”

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation said it would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the guests in attendance of the gala who delightfully embraced the ‘Denim & Diamonds’ theme, dazzling everyone with incredible outfits.

“We also want to acknowledge the invaluable support of the evening’s donors and sponsors, which included our Signature Sponsors: E. Hofmann Plastics, Taylor and The Waechter Family; Diamond Sponsors: Brannon Steel, James Dick Construction, and Northern Mat & Bridge; Gold Sponsors: Cavalier

Transportation Services Inc., Grecia Mayers-Kendall, Jaguar Land Rover Brampton, Orangeville Honda,

Orangeville Toyota, RBC/Roud Wealth Management, and Tire Discounter Group Inc.; and Silver Sponsors: AIRFx Heating & Air Conditioning, Champion Shavings Corporation, Ferguson Fine Homes, Green Monkey Creative, Hockley Valley Resort, and Wightman,” said HHCF in a statement.

