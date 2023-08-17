SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision that occurred on Charleston Sideroad.

“On August 13, 2023, just before 12:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Sideroad near Horseshoe Hill Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Three individuals were transported to hospital, including a 76-year-old from Erin who was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre for life-threatening injuries.”

Charleston Sideroad between Highway 10 and Airport Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation.

“On August 10, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received the report of a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen in the area of Broadway in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle and driver a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Marilyn Hayward, 53, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On August 11, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on C-Line in the Town of Orangeville for a traffic violation. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Rene Moneus, 45, from Toronto has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada;

Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information;

Possession of an identity document

The charges have not been proven.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in August and September 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”

THEFT OF VEHICLES

FROM DEALERSHIP

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of three vehicles from a Dealership in the Town of Mono.

“On August 8, 2023, shortly after 10:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a Dealership on Monora Park Drive in Mono for a report of three stolen vehicles,” say Police. “The complainant who is an employee at the dealership advised that sometime in the overnight hours from August 7 – August 8, three Chevrolet Tahoes were stolen.”

The stolen vehicles are described as:

2022 White Chevrolet Tahoe

2023 Black Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Black Chevrolet Tahoe – Recovered

“On August 8, 2023, a Dufferin OPP officer while conducting general patrol observed an abandoned 2021 black Tahoe on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership at an earlier time. It was confirmed that the suspects added gasoline to a diesel engine rendering the vehicle inoperable.”

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen.

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

